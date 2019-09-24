LISTEN: Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Leak & Snippets

Kanye West’s long-awaited album Jesus Is King is almost here. After several delays and a handful of controversial leaks, the album that he originally planned to release in 2018 will hit shelves on Friday, September 27.

Because West has been tweaking the album for months, there’s tons of songs that have been teased online or previewed during the rapper’s Sunday Service performances. And since the album’s release date is right around the corner, we’ve decided to collect all the snippets and leaks that have been put out so far.

‘Garden’ featuring Ant Clemons

West previewed “Garden” during a live performance in March 2019. It later found its way online as part of the lengthy Yandhi leak. Most fans thought that “Garden” would not make it on to the album due to the leak, but the official tracklist has confirmed that it will be track two.

“Garden” sees West meditate on his family and his belief in God. “There’s been a lot of change in my life / Some might’ve guessed and some dared to find,” he raps during the first verse. “Must keep the faith in, faith in each other / You are my brother, family.” The chorus is provided by Ant Clemons, a singer and songwriter who hails from New Jersey.

‘Selah’

West teased “Selah” on Instagram in October 2018. The track is produced by Ronny J, and continues the album’s theme of religious and biblical imagery. Genius theorizes that “Selah” may be a reference to the name that is frequently used in the book of Psalms. In total, the name “Selah” is used 71 times. Listen to the snippet here.

“Selah” harkens back to the aggression that West displayed on Yeezus and select tracks on The Life of Pablo. He delivers lyrics like “Selah, stamina, selah (Free, we free) / We free, we free, we free, we free,” with a passionate, rapid flow. “I’ma do it for Fela / I’ma do it, yeah, selah / I’ma do it for the noble,” he adds.

‘Water’ featuring Ant Clemons

West debuted “Water” during a live performance on Easter Sunday. The anthemic track features vocals from Ant Clemons, as well as Ty Dolla Sign and the choir that backs up West during his Sunday Service concerts.

“Water” focuses on themes of rebirth and religion. Both the refrain and the chorus refer to the “purity” of water as a baptismal force, with lyrics like “We want water / Purest water / Like a newborn daughter,” and “The storm may come / But we’ll get through it because of your love / Either way, we crash like water / Your love, your love’s water.”

‘Sweet Jesus’

West previewed “Sweet Jesus” during an Ohio concert on August 29. The track samples the 1977 gospel song “Just Jesus” and features backing vocals from the Cosmopolitan Church of Prayer Choir. Once again, West is grappling with his beliefs, lending further credence to the belief that Jesus Is King will be his “gospel album.”

“Music in my ear (In my ear) / And in the midnight hours, yes, yes,” the choir sings. “It’s Sweet Jesus (It’s Sweet Jesus) telling me (Telling me) / He’ll keep by my side / In the midnight hours, yes, yes.” The track harkens back to the soul-sampling of West’s early music.