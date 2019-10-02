2019 iHeart Radio Music Festival: Time & Channel

Tonight, the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Festival will air on The CW at 8pm ET/PT. The concert will also air on the same channel tomorrow night at 8pm ET/PT.

Featuring a star-studded lineup, this year’s performers went all out for their fans. Read on to learn a little bit more about what you can expect to see on TV tonight.

The Lineup

This year’s concert will not air live. The show took place at the T-Mobile arena on September 20th and 21st.

Those who tune in tonight will be met with an impressive range of performers, including Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Green Day, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Hootie & the Blowfish, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X, Tim McGraw and The Zac Brown Band.

Miley Cyrus performed her hit song “Wrecking Ball” along with a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb”, and Chance the Rapper took the stage to sing his latest single, “Hot Shower”.

Green Day also returned to the iHeart Radio Music Festival just after wrapping up their “Hella Mega Tour”. The group last sang at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in 2012. As iHeart points out, their 2012 performance involved frontman Billie Joe Armstrong smashing his guitar at the end of the set. Speaking to The Woody Show recently, the outlet quotes Armstrong as saying, “I think that there’s a lot of people in the rock genre and the problem with rock music is that people are trying to write the feel-good song of the year or something, and rock music is supposed to make you feel bad. And that was the intention of the last time at the [iHeartRadio Music Festival], for me, I was like, ‘I want to make everyone feel bad.'”

Camila Cabello’s New Song

If you tune into the concert tonight on The CW, you’ll be sure to catch Camila Cabello’s first performance of her new song, “Liar”. The singer has been coming out with a slew of new music lately.

On Wednesday, she took to social media to announce that another new song, “Cry For Me”, will be dropping on Friday, October 4. In the post, Cabello referred to the song as “one of her favorites,” adding on, “I think everyone has felt this at one point or another… When your ex moves on faster than you and of course you want them to be happy but just….. not so fast.”

Unfortunately for fans who ship their romance, Shawn Mendes won’t be joining his girlfriend at the show tonight. On Tuesday, Seventeen Magazine reported that during one of his recent shows, Shawn opened up about his romance with Camila. Asked by a fan, “have you ever loved someone who did love you, and what did you do?” And he responded, “If I told you the whole story of Camila, it would take a long time. I would say that you have to fight for someone you really love. And if you really truly love them, then you’ll get them. It just takes time.”

He added on, “But make sure you really love him or her. You just have to make sure.”

Be sure to tune The iHeart Radio Music Festival tonight and tomorrow night on The CW at 8pm ET/PT.

