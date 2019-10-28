Katie Cherry: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ben Affleck is reportedly dating musician Katie Cherry after they were spotted celebrating Halloween together in Los Angeles. The coupling comes a year after Affleck, 47, finalized his divorce with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children.

According to a source at US Weekly, Cherry met Affleck, on the celebrity dating app, Raya, a few months back and have seen each other off and on since then. On October 26, Affleck was seen in West Hollywood with Cherry, and the source said they appeared to be “very into each other,” but it’s “nothing that is serious at this time.”

Unlike most musicians in Hollywood, Cherry, 33, has a very small social media presence. Her Instagram page @cherryorchestra is set to private and her Twitter account has since been deleted. According to her Stage 32 profile, she studied film scoring at Berklee College of music, and currently works as a film composer in Los Angeles.

Listed on her resume, she composed music for the 2015 film, To Whom It May Concern, which was written and directed by Manu Boyer, and starred Wilmer Valderrama. According to IMDB she’s credited for the songs, “Black and White,” “Put Your Hands on Me,” and “Alone Now.” To listen to her music, click here.

1. Cherry Used to Date Boxer Chris van Heerden, Who Used to Train Jennifer Garner

The dating pool on Raya is extremely exclusive, and therefore the pool of people on the site remains small. Based on a Facebook by South African boxer, Chris van Heerden, he used to date Cherry, around the same time he was training Ben Affleck’s ex wife, Jennifer Garner.

In September 2018, van Heerden caption of a photo of him and Cherry writing, “Find someone that shares the same value in life as you, someone that makes you want to be a better person, someone that reminds you that Sunday has 2 CHURCH service’s and we have to go go to both. I find that in @cherryorchestra. Thank you.”

A month prior, when it appears they first took their relationship public, the IBO welterweight posted a photo of them with the caption, “This woman is pretty amazing. A kind heart, pure smile and a killer personality with such a beautiful voice @cherryorchestra.”

As luck would have it just before he started Cherry, van Heerden was training with Jennifer Garner. In June 2018, the boxer posted the exciting moment on Instagram and captioned the picture for which both he and Garner look incredibly fit and sweaty after a tough work out Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica, “Another blessed and exciting day in the life of ME!! What a pleasure meeting Actress JENNIFER GARNER @jennifer.garner in the gym @wildcardwest Working out like a champion while i was Sparring Getting Ready for my next fight!!”

2. Cherry Used to Be a Model

Based off the photos on her Facebook page, Cherry started out her career posing in front of the camera. There are numerous professional black and white shots on her profile, but as the photos and posts become more recent, the focus remains on music. In 2017, she posted this video on Youtube of her playing piano, and it’s clear she’s talented.

3. She’s Extremely Close With Her Mother Suzy

Cherry and her mother Suzy Cherry Redino recently went on a trip to Fantasy Island together where they “faced their fears” and rode an epic roller coaster together. Cherry frequently comments on all her mother’s Instagram posts, which are mostly photos of the incredible food Suzy cooks and bakes.

While Cherry is based in Los Angeles, her mother lives in Buffalo, New York, where she grew up. Her mother is also the manager of Cherry Tree Lost & Found, and R&R Salvage.

4. Cherry Worked With Music Producer Timbaland

As listed on her Facebook profile and in picture, Cherry is seen in the music studio with one of the biggest music producers in Los Angeles, Timbaland. However, it’s unclear whether or not she’s still work with Timbaland, who’s produced some of the famous tracks for the most popular artists.

Songs credited to Timbaland, who’s real name is Timothy Zachery Mosley, includes Justin Timberlake’s “Sexy Back,” Missy Elliott’s Work It,” Nelly Furtado’s “Promiscuous,” Jay Z’s “Big Pimpin,” Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody,” and more

5. Affleck Relapsed On His Sobriety During His Halloween Date with Cherry

The Oscar winning actor appeared to have had a relapse while out partying with Cherry in West Hollywood. While outside ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house the next day he admitted that he’d drank. Affleck told reporters, “Well, you know, it happens. It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”

It was just in August that Affleck was celebrating one year of sobriety.

