Kenny Dixon Dies: Kane Brown Drummer Was 27

Kenny Dixon, the drummer with Kane Brown, was killed in a car crash on October 12, his fiancee Sarah Hedrick confirmed on Instagram. In addition to Hedrick, Dixon is survived by the couple’s son, Levi.

Hedrick wrote in her heartbreaking post, “I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident. I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.” The couple was due to be married on November 30.

Dixon was a native of Dalton, Georgia, and at the time of his death had been living in Lafayette, Georgia, 100 miles northwest of Atlanta. On his Facebook About section, Dixon joked, “Drums for Kane Brown, if you don’t roch then we can’t be friends.” Dixon graduated from Southeast Whitfield High in 2010. According to his Facebook page, Dixon and Hedrick became engaged in 2018 and had been dating since 2015.

On October 11, Hedrick posted a loving message to Dixon that finished with her saying, “I can’t wait to marry you.” In a caption, Dixon wrote that he would see her on Saturday.

Kane Brown paid tribute to Dixon in an Instagram post that read, “Love you so much dude!!! You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy. I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

In an August 2019 review of a Kane Brown gig at the Erie County Fair in New York, a Buffalo News review referred to Dixon as a “Nashville guy.” In the positive review, the reviewer said that during the gig, Dixon “kept the beat ferocious.” Another positive review from the tour said that Dixon had “kept a heavy snare backbeat” during the performance.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School