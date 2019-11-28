Is Boston Market Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

Boston Market is a restaurant chains that seems like it’s always open. However, it’s still a good idea to check whether your local Boston Market restaurant is open on Thanksgiving 2019 before heading there to get a turkey dinner or whatever your favorite holiday meal happens to be. You’re in luck.

Yes, most Boston Market restaurants are open on Thanksgiving. You can check with your nearest location directly by going to the Boston Market website, which has a function that allows you to search for individual restaurants by zip code, city or state. Hours can vary by location.

“Thanksgiving is all about home style cooking that brings loved ones together around the dinner table, and it’s our mission to lend a helping hand in the kitchen or at our restaurants to make those meal preparations as easy as possible,” said Boston Market Vice President of Marketing Tim Hartmann. “It’s our holiday joy to provide five different, yet delicious ways our guests can enjoy a Boston Market holiday meal this Thanksgiving.”

Boston Market makes a point of offering a wide range of options on Thanksgiving. They provide access to their special holiday menu online, which includes:

Holiday Heat & Serve

The Holiday Heat & Serve option provides complete meals, entrees, sides or pies that can be chilled and purchased ahead of time. They can be ordered and picked up at any Boston Market location during the week of Thanksgiving.

Complete Thanksgiving Meal

For those who wish to bypass the cooking process altogether, you can purchase the Complete Thanksgiving Meal option. It costs $119.99, and is intended to feed 4-to-12 people. It comes with “a whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry walnut relish, vegetable stuffing, dinner rolls, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, one apple pie and one pumpkin pie.”

Thanksgiving Day Meal

If you want to visit a Boston Market location on Thanksgiving Day, you will be treated to a complete meal for $12.99. The meal includes sliced roasted turkey breast or half signature rotisserie chicken, two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple pie or pumpkin pie. You can also pick up individual items like whole pies and side dishes to add to your own meal at home.

Thanksgiving Catering

For those who want the complete Boston Market experience at your home or place of business, you can arrange for the restuarant to provide Thanksgiving catering. The plates for each person start at $10.49.

Thanksgiving Delivery

If these options weren’t enough, Boston Market recently launched its first-ever Thanksgiving Home Delivery program. The program offers a complete Thanksgiving spreads that gets shipped to your front door. to the front door. You simply have to visit the official Boston Market website and order from a menu of five meal options starting at $84.99. Each order will ship frozen, and will require two to three hours of cooking before its ready to serve.