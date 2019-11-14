‘Floribama Shore’ Season 3 Cast & New Spoilers

Floribama shore Season 3 tralierThe Gang is back another season but now They are heading to a New Location which they will spend the summer together but a summer with this Group is never normal . Get ready for the Drama,Love, betrayal and New Realationships/Heartbreak . If you thought Season 2 was crazy well than wtf were you New season premires Nov 14th 8/7c only on MTV 2019-10-11T00:13:40.000Z

Season 3 of Floribama Shore is finally here, and fans can’t wait to witness the drama. Nilsa Prowant, Codi Butts, Candace Rice, Gus Smyrnios, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall and Kirk Medas will be traveling to St. Petersburg this go around, and will be joined by new roommate Mattie Lynn Breaux from CMT’s “Party Down South.”

The logline for the season reads, “As the roommates come together for their third summer, relationships come to a crossroads and even the most solid friendships are put to the test. Gus is off the market, but his past with Nilsa threatens his resolve to stay faithful to his new girlfriend. Candace faces her feelings about Codi, and Aimee and Kortni have to navigate long-distance relationships… But the rockiest relationship this season is a busted bromance and the repercussions shake the entire house.”

What else do we know about the third season? Read on.

Top Spoilers

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Nilsa, Codi, and Candace sat down with Pop Culture to talk about what’s in store for the new season.

Fans may recall that last time we saw the cast, Codi confessed his feelings for Candace. Eventually, the two decided not to pursue that relationship. Going into this season, Codi shared with Pop Culture, “I came into the house… and I didn’t know where we were… We had talked a lot outside of the house, and I didn’t know if this was gonna be a potential relationship or a friendship.”

That isn’t the only relationship that will be a highlight of the new season– things are also a bit strange between Gus and Nilsa. Gus enters this season with a girlfriend, but how does that sit with Nilsa?

She tells Pop Culture, “Gilsa will always be a part of the show… I just feel like Gus and I have a weird kind of soul connection.”

The two attempted a friends with benefits relationship during Season 2 of Floribama Shore. Speaking to Hollywood Life, Nilsa recently shared, “I tried to reach out to Gus multiple times [before filming] and he actually never responded to me because his girlfriend at the time blocked me on his social media, would not let him text me back, would not let him return my phone calls or anything… We didn’t get a chance to discuss that. So, coming into the house, I felt like I was going to have to walk on eggshells because his girlfriend didn’t like me. It’s going to be awkward because…I’m not going anywhere!”

She goes on to say that the relationship will feel different this season.

Dedicated fans may recall that in July, Nilsa was arrested after police say she flashed her breasts to a crowd and then kicked out a car window. She was charged with two misdemeanors and released from Pinellas County Jail on bond. It’s unclear which episode will feature this transgression.

'Floribama's' Nilsa Prowant Arrested for Flashing Breasts, Smashing Window

Mattie Lynn Breaux Makes ‘Floribama Shore’ Debut

On October 11, MTV announced that Mattie would be joining the cast of Floribama Shore. Mattie previously competed on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, and starred on CMT’s Party Down South. Little has been revealed about how she will affect the dynamic in the house, but in teasers for the upcoming season, she seems to fit right in.

However, reports indicate that Mattie won’t make her debut until the latter half of the season.

Be sure to tune in to a new season of Floribama Shore today at 8pm ET/PT on MTV.

