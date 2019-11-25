Kel Mitchell & Witney Carson’s DWTS Scores from Last Week 11/25/2019

The Dancing With the Stars finale airs on Monday, November 25, and the final four pairs competing for the mirror ball trophy are Lauren Alaina and Gleb, Hannah Brown and Alan, Ally Brooke and Sasha, and Kel Mitchell and Witney. During the semifinals, Kel and Witney found themselves in second place on the leaderboard, which means they have a great show at winning the season, depending on their votes and finale performance scores.

Kel Mitchell, actor and comedian best known for Good Burger, emerged as an unexpected frontrunner this season, and

Ahead of the season 28 finale, let’s go over Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson scores from last week, and what they’ll need to do in the finale in order to win:

For their first dance of the semifinals, Kel and Witney were tasked with attempting a tango for the second time this season. Their original tango in week 1 of the competition was their lowest score to-date, so the duo was proud to redeem themselves and earn 9s from all three judges, scoring a total of 27 out of 30 total points.

For their second dance of the semifinals, Kel and Witney performed a contemporary routine to the song “I Will Always Love You” by Witney Houston; Kel dedicated the song to his friend Sam, who he last as a teenager due to gun violence. It was Kel’s most emotional routine so far, and their beautiful performance earned them a perfect score from the judges: 30 points out of a possible 30, giving them 57 out of 60 for the night.

After the semifinals, Carson took to Instagram to reflect on their contemporary performance. In a caption, she wrote “This dance meant more to us than scores, more than praise.. It was about something so much bigger & I’ll always hold this night in my heart. This song reminded Kel of his friend Sam who was tragically lost as a teenager to gun violence. We wanted to dedicate this dance not only to him but to everyone who has been effected by gun violence… ‘Choose Love’.”

Week after week, Mitchell has been improving with his performances and his scores, so it’s no wonder he made it all the way to the finals. He reflected on his steady improvement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying “I feel like the underdog and we’ve been going up with every dance, which has been amazing! Witney has been doing amazing choreography so it’s definitely been exciting.” His “underdog” status has been sweetened by Mitchell’s reveal, hours before the finale, that he wasn’t originally meant to be in the season 28 cast. He said “I was the last one picked for Dancing With the Stars. Somebody dropped out and that’s how I got in this thing.”

So, does Mitchell have what it takes to win the season? He is currently in second place on the leaderboard heading into the finale, behind Ally Brooke’s near-perfect score of 59, and in front of Hannah Brown and Lauren Alaina’s tied third place scores of 54 out of 60. Whether or not Mitchell and Carson take home the mirror ball at the end of the finale will depend upon their freestyle dance score and the number of fans and supporters who vote for the couple to win.

Tune in to the Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale, Monday, November 25, live at 8/7c on ABC.