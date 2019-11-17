Mike & Natalie 90 Day Fiancé Season 7: Meet the Couple

Mike and Natalie, stars of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé, will be introduced during tonight’s episode of the show. The couple met through mutual friends and had an immediate connection, despite their differences: Natalie is a religious city girl and hails from Ukraine, while Mike lives a more rustic, country lifestyle in Washington and doesn’t go to church.

Mike proposed to Natalie during their second visit in Paris, and the two are now preparing to apply for a K1 Visa. However, promos for this season don’t bode well for the couple after Natalie refused to answer when she was asked if she loves Mike, causing him to get up and leave the set.

Here’s what we know about Mike and Natalie ahead of their season 7 introduction:

Mike Met Natalie Through a Mutual Friend & Proposed During His Second Visit

Mike met Natalie through a mutual friend, who is also married to a woman from Ukraine. Matt and his wife Svitlana had a baby and named Mike and Natalie both godparents, so the two started chatting online and quickly hit it off.

“When Svitlana showed me pictures of Natalie, I thought at first sight that she was absolutely beautiful and gorgeous,” Mike tells the cameras.

Natalie, 35, has degrees in journalism and psychology, is currently a model and lives with her mother. Mike loved the fact that she was family-oriented and couldn’t believe she was interested in him. “I was hesitant at first. I was thinking to myself, ‘Why in the world would this woman possibly be interested in a guy like me?’ I’m not saying I’m not a catch, but,” Mike says in the clip above.

Mike eventually went to visit Natalie in person and fell head-over-heels in love with the Ukrainian beauty. By the end of their first meeting Mike and knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Natalie, so during their second meeting in Paris, he proposed while the two were visiting the Eiffel Tower.

Natalie Doesn’t Answer When Asked if She Loves Mike

A promo clip for this season promises some trouble in paradise from the two lovebirds. At the 2:20 mark in the video above, a producer asks Natalie if she loves Mike; Natalie doesn’t answer and instead just stares at the floor. Mike gets up and walks away, saying “that’s a f–king wrap for me” before he heads to a room and starts packing a bag.

A clip from the season 7 trailer shows Natalie telling Mike that he is located “in the center of [her] heart,” but she doesn’t specifically say “I love you,” so the couple definitely has some issues to work through before tying the knot.

