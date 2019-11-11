Peanut Butter Pump on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Peanut Butter Pump is a food dispersal device created by Andy Scherer. He will be appearing on Shark Tank to pitch his device, in the hopes that an investor will help expand his reach and increase distribution.

Peanut Butter Pump allows a user to disperse peanut butter onto a slice of bread with ease, so that the process of making sandwiches can be done quicker and with less mess. It works on smooth or crunchy peanut butter, as well as for almond butter. Read on to learn more about Scherer, his background, and how he plans to grow his peanut butter business moving forward.

1. Peanut Butter Pump Expedites the Process of Making Sandwiches

Peanut Butter Pump fastens to a standard 40-ounce jar and dispenses through a food-safe tube system. There are two attachment options to choose from: a ribbon nozzle that works perfectly for sandwich making, and a stream nozzle that works best for pumping peanut butter onto a stick of celery or into a blender for smoothies.

Peanut Butter Pump also comes with a unique, sliding air lock that produces a consistent flow from standard retail containers. For those who like to use larger containers that are obtained through stores like Costco or Sam’s Club, there is a 48-inch adapter option as well. The pump is recommended for “no stir” products, but it works just as well with smooth or crunchy peanut butter.

You can pre-order the Peanut Butter Pump on the official website for $29.99. It is currently on sale for $25.99, and available in single pump, double pump, or five-pack pump options. Each purchase will ship starting on February 15, 2020.

2. Scherer Worked In Financial Services Prior to Creating the Peanut Butter Pump

Andy Scherer hails from Southern California. He earned a B.A. in English from the University of Santa Cruz, and an M.B.A. in Marketing and Finance from the Anderson School at UCLA. After graduating, Scherer worked as the Vice President at California Commerce Bank and the Business Development Director at Associated Foreign Exchange. During the latter, he focused on mergers and acquisitions, as well as licensing, business strategy and analysis.

Scherer ultimately decided that he was tired of a career in finances, and wanted to pursue something closer to his personal interests. “From a corporate career in financial services, he has discovered that working for peanuts is better than it sounds, and more fun than currency exchange,” the official website states.

When Scherer was laid off from his position as Foreign Exchange Director, he decided to create Peanut Butter Ventures. Read on to learn more about Scherer and how he came up with the idea for the Peanut Butter Pump.

3. Scherer Came Up with the Idea for the Peanut Butter Pump Because He Regularly Made Sandwiches for His Children

Scherer is a single dad with three children. He talked to the National Peanut Board about the challenges of getting kids ready and making lunches for them. “When my kids were younger, I thought ‘Wouldn’t it be great if there was pump to make their peanut butter sandwiches easier and faster?’,” he recalled. Scherer thought that a pump for peanut butter would make his mornings easier, but between helping the kids with their homework and his job, there was no time to nurture the idea.

“I played around with different pump styles and peanut butters,” he recalled. “[I] found myself and my family putting peanut butter on everything, from topping hot dogs to adding to stir fries.” It was only after his kids had grown up, however, and he had been laid off, that he had time to work on the prototype for the pump.

Scherer worked tirelessly to perfect the design. He eventually settled on a design that could be added to any 40-ounce peanut butter jar. “It cuts down on messes because you’re not using a knife or spoon, and you’re getting more out of the jar so there’s less waste,” he explained. That said, Scherer could’ve never predicted the success it would have out the gate. “My brother Peter came over when it was still a prototype and started an Instagram page,” he recalled. “He posted a whole bunch of pictures and really kicked me into gear.”

4. Peanut Butter Pump Has Raised Over $130K on IndieGoGo

Scherer launched an online fundraising campaign on Indiegogo in February, and within a month, he had raised over $70,000. It has since climbed over $130,000. “If the Keebler Elves could do it, I could too,” he told Good Morning America. “I sort of had to think like a molecule of peanut butter. If you block out the air, the peanut butter actually performs differently.”

Scherer also told GMA that his oldest son was impressed with the device after initially feeling that it was not going to catch on. “One of my sons was in college and he said, ‘I thought you were kinda crazy at first, but it’s really a trip to see the peanut butter coming out, it’s a lot cooler in person,” he recalled.

While others have voiced their skepticism over the pump’s effectiveness, especially with crunchy peanut butter, Scherer maintains that it works. “People have gotten defensive saying ‘there’s no way’ or ‘it’s diluted with water’ but they probably just need to see it to believe it,” he reasoned. “I think the real value is not so much the one application of peanut butter but the pump itself beyond it.”

5. Scherer Wants a ‘Shark Tank’ Investor to Help Expand His Business

Scherer will be sending out the Peanut Butter Pumps to clients on February 15, 2020. That said, he is hoping that a Shark Tank investor will see the potential in his design, and help him expand his business moving forward.

During an interview with the National Peanut Board, Scherer said that he has bigger plans in mind, and that the pump can be a gateway to realizing those plans. “I’m out to change the way that people think about peanut butter,” he revealed. “You can make those PB&Js and ants on a log faster, but you can also add peanut butter to many different foods and even explore different cultures.”