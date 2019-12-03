D.C. Fontana Dies: Legendary ‘Star Trek’ Passes Away at Age 80

D.C. Fontana aka Dorothy Catherine Fontana, the famed “Star Trek” writer, has died at the age of 80. A press release said that Fontana died after a brief illness. Fontana is survived by her husband, Oscar-winning visual effects cinematographer, Dennis Skotak.

A statement from the American Film Institute said that Fontana has most-recently been employed as a lecturer at the AFI. Fontana, a native of Sussex, New Jersey, is best known for her work on “Star Trek: The Original Series,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek New Voyages: Phase II.”

