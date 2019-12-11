Could Adrienne Bailon Houghton Be the Flamingo on ‘The Masked Singer’?

The Flamingo has continued to befuddle fans and judges on The Masked Singer. Her singing talent and stage presence suggests a veteran performer, but she insists that she is not a professional. Who could the colorful contestant be?

The most popular theory circulating online is that the Flamingo is TV personality Adrienne Bailon Houghton. There are several clues that line up with Bailon’s own life, as well as some vocal similarities. Read on below for the reasons as to why Bailon could be the Flamingo.

Flamingo Said She Attended Medical Training School

During one of the Flamingo’s clue videos, she let it slip that she attended a medical training school when she was younger. This lines up perfectly with Bailon, who said that she wanted to be an Obstetrician at one point, and attended the High School for Health Professions and Human Services.

Bailon Has a YouTube Channel Called ‘All Things Adrienne’

During a clue video, the Flamingo dropped the term “ZooTube” and talked about her affinity for cosmetics. Bailon happens to run a YouTube channel called “All Things Adrienne,” where she posts updates on her career, as well as makeup tutorials. “All Things Adrienne” currently has over 800,000 subscribers.

Flamingo Said She Was ‘Controlled’ In the Past

Flamingo alluded to the fact that she was “controlled” in the past, which could very well be a reference to Bailon and her Disney Channel past. Bailon was part of the Cheetah Girls franchise in the 2000s, which focused on a fictional group as they struggled to maintain their artistic vision. Bailon’s Cheetah Girls past would also go a long way in explaining Flamingo’s impressive vocal chops.

Bailon Was Born In New York AKA the ‘Big Apple’

Bailon was born in Manhattan on October 24, 1983. It may seem like an insignificant detail, but it takes on added meaning when paired with the fact that the Flamingo held up a red apple during one of her clue videos. It’s very likely that the Flamingo was playing off the nickname for New York, which is the “Big Apple.”

Despite the mountain of evidence, Bailon insists that she is not the Flamingo. She addressed the rumors during an episode of the daytime talk show The Real. “I literally don’t understand how people can think I can do this show at 4 o’clock in the morning and that show at night, let’s start there,” she said during the segment. “I actually think it’s really flattering ’cause people are saying really nice things, so that’s dope, but at the same time the answer is no.”

Other female celebrities who have been mentioned as possible Flamingo candidates include actress Bella Thorne, singer Fantasia, and personal trainer Jillian Michaels. That said, the judges have continued to throw out Bailon as the likeliest candidate.

Tune in to watch The Masked Singer on Fox, on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.