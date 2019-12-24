Is Mail Delivered on Christmas Eve & Day 2019? Are Post Offices Open?

The United States Postal Service will be operating on a normal schedule on Christmas Eve, but mail will not be delivered on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, many post office locations will be closing early. USPS recommends checking the hours of your local USPS post office for Christmas Eve hours.

On Christmas Eve, United States Postal Service Blue Collection Boxes will be collected by noon. It’s also worth noting that the deadline for sending Priority Mail packages was Saturday, December 21.

Christmas Day is a Postal holiday, so regular USPS mail will not be delivered and post offices are closed. The USPS website writes that Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered on Christmas Day. (Priority Mail Express is an overnight service that provides delivery every day to most US addresses and PO Boxes. The service allows you to ship packages up to 70lbs to any state at the same price. Prices start at $25.50. To ship, click here.)

Post office locations will open and resume regular mail delivery on Thursday, December 26.

FedEx

In general, FedEx will not be delivering packages on Christmas Day but will be running on a modified schedule on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Eve, FedEx will specifically operate like this: FedEx Express will run with modified service, FedEx Ground is open, FedEx Home Delivery is open, and FedEx Custom Critical is open. FedEx ‘s 2019 Holiday Schedule states that FedEx Office will be close by 6pm on Tuesday, December 25.

FedEx will not deliver on Christmas Day. According to the company’s website, FedEx locations in the US will run the following way: FedEx Express is closed, FedEx Ground is closed, FedEx home delivery is closed, and FedEx Custom Critical is open. If you are keeping your eye out for a package and do not receive it by December 24, it will not be delivered until after the Christmas holiday.

If you’re hoping to drop off a FedEx package, check out the FedEx dropoff location nearest you using this locator here.

The company has released a 2019 FedEx Holiday Service Schedule, which you can check here for more specifics.

For the 2019 Holiday Season, FedEx is implementing a Money-Back Guarantee Suspension, meaning that from Monday, December 2, to Tuesday, December 24, the money-back guarantee for FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will be suspended for packages.

UPS

UPS does not observe the Christmas Eve holiday. Workers do not have the day off as UPS is not affiliated with the US government, so UPS will operate as usual on Christmas Eve. However, UPS observes Christmas Day, meaning regular UPS will not be delivered on December 25.

On Christmas Eve, UPS Domestic, Ground, Air, and International mail is open. UPS Store Locations are open as well. UPS Freight is closed, but UPS Forwarding (air and ocean freight) is open, as is UPS critical.

On Christmas Day, UPS Domestic, Ground, Air, and International mail is closed. UPS Store Locations are closed, too, and UPS Freight is closed. On the 24th, UPS Forwarding is closed, as is UPS critical.

UPS will run on its normal schedule on December 26.

