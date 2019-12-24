What Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day 2019?

What restaurants are open for dinner on Christmas Day 2019? The banks and department stores are closed for business, but that doesn’t mean everything is shut down. There are numerous restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day, and we have a rundown of them for those who want to eat out. Have a look below to see if there are restaurants near you that are open.
What Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day?
Many chain restaurants are open for Christmas Day 2019. Here is a list of places you can dine in or take out:
A-F
- Applebee’s
- Benihana (select locations only)
- Boston Market
- Buca di Beppo
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Chart House
- Chevy’s Fresh Mex
- Denny’s
- Del Frisco’s Grille
- Domino’s Pizza (select locations only)
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- El Torito
- Fogo de Chão
- Fleming’s
G-O
- Golden Corral
- Hard Rock Cafe
- Hometown Buffet
- Huddle House
- IHOP
- Joe’s Crab Shack
- Kona Grill
- Legal Sea Foods
- Macaroni Grill
- Marie Callender’s
- Mastro’s Steakhouse
- McCormick & Scmick’s
- McDonald’s (select locations only)
- Morton’s Steakhouse
- Old Country Buffet
P-Z
- Panda Express (select locations only)
- Perkins (select locations only)
- Planet Hollywood
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sizzler
- Smith & Wollensky
- Sonic Drive-In
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse
- TGI Friday’s (select locations only)
- Tony Roma’s
- Village Inn
- Yard House (select locations only)
- Waffle House
What Chain Restaurants Are Closed on Christmas Day 2019?
When it comes to restaurants and chains that are closed for Christmas Day, they include but are not limited to:
A-C
- Arby’s
- A&W
- Back Yard Burgers
- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill
- Baskin-Robbins
- BJ’s Italian Restaurant
- Black Angus Steakhouse
- Bob Evans
- Bonefish Grill
- Burger King
- Carrabbas’s Italian Grill
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Chili’s
- Cracker Barrel
D-Z
- Dairy Queen
- Del Taco
- Firehouse Subs
- Little Caesar’s
- Mimi’s Cafe
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Pizza Hut
- Pollo Loco
- Red Lobster
- Ruby Tuesday’s
- Texas Roadhouse
- Wahlburgers
- Wendy’s
- Whataburger
- White Castle
All of the aforementioned should resume normal business hours starting on Thursday, December 26. The hours of select locations may vary, so we recommend that you search the store locator for the restaurants that you are interested in, and punching in your address and zip code to confirm that it is open or closed before you venture out of the house.
History of Christmas Dinner
Christmas was not celebrated in the United States in the 1700s, as it was considered to be an English custom. It did not become a popular tradition until the 1820s, when Washington Irving published a series of holiday-themed stories in The Sketch Book of Geoffrey Crayon, Gent. The holiday continued to grow in popularity, and by 1870, Christmas had been declared a federal holiday in the United States.
A traditional U.S. Christmas dinner consists of turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and vegetables such as carrots, turnip and parsnips. Other types of poultry like roast beef or ham are also commonly used. Various desserts are also common, like pumpkin or apple pie, raisin pudding, Christmas pudding, or fruitcake. The items served during a traditional Christmas dinner closely resemble that of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.