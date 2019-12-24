What Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day 2019?

What restaurants are open for dinner on Christmas Day 2019? The banks and department stores are closed for business, but that doesn’t mean everything is shut down. There are numerous restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day, and we have a rundown of them for those who want to eat out. Have a look below to see if there are restaurants near you that are open.

What Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day?

Many chain restaurants are open for Christmas Day 2019. Here is a list of places you can dine in or take out:

A-F

Applebee’s

Benihana (select locations only)

Boston Market

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chart House

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Denny’s

Del Frisco’s Grille

Domino’s Pizza (select locations only)

Dunkin’ Donuts

El Torito

Fogo de Chão

Fleming’s

G-O

Golden Corral

Hard Rock Cafe

Hometown Buffet

Huddle House

IHOP

Joe’s Crab Shack

Kona Grill

Legal Sea Foods

Macaroni Grill

Marie Callender’s

Mastro’s Steakhouse

McCormick & Scmick’s

McDonald’s (select locations only)

Morton’s Steakhouse

Old Country Buffet

P-Z

Panda Express (select locations only)

Perkins (select locations only)

Planet Hollywood

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sizzler

Smith & Wollensky

Sonic Drive-In

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

TGI Friday’s (select locations only)

Tony Roma’s

Village Inn

Yard House (select locations only)

Waffle House

What Chain Restaurants Are Closed on Christmas Day 2019?

When it comes to restaurants and chains that are closed for Christmas Day, they include but are not limited to:

A-C

Arby’s

A&W

Back Yard Burgers

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill

Baskin-Robbins

BJ’s Italian Restaurant

Black Angus Steakhouse

Bob Evans

Bonefish Grill

Burger King

Carrabbas’s Italian Grill

California Pizza Kitchen

Cheesecake Factory

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel

D-Z

Dairy Queen

Del Taco

Firehouse Subs

Little Caesar’s

Mimi’s Cafe

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Pizza Hut

Pollo Loco

Red Lobster

Ruby Tuesday’s

Texas Roadhouse

Wahlburgers

Wendy’s

Whataburger

White Castle

All of the aforementioned should resume normal business hours starting on Thursday, December 26. The hours of select locations may vary, so we recommend that you search the store locator for the restaurants that you are interested in, and punching in your address and zip code to confirm that it is open or closed before you venture out of the house.

History of Christmas Dinner

Christmas was not celebrated in the United States in the 1700s, as it was considered to be an English custom. It did not become a popular tradition until the 1820s, when Washington Irving published a series of holiday-themed stories in The Sketch Book of Geoffrey Crayon, Gent. The holiday continued to grow in popularity, and by 1870, Christmas had been declared a federal holiday in the United States.

A traditional U.S. Christmas dinner consists of turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and vegetables such as carrots, turnip and parsnips. Other types of poultry like roast beef or ham are also commonly used. Various desserts are also common, like pumpkin or apple pie, raisin pudding, Christmas pudding, or fruitcake. The items served during a traditional Christmas dinner closely resemble that of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.