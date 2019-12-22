Why Isn’t ‘Rick and Morty’ New Tonight? When Does Season 4 Return?

If you tune in to watch Rick and Morty at its regular time at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central) tonight, you might notice that a rerun is airing instead of a new episode. So why isn’t Rick and Morty new tonight and when does it return? Read on for more details.

‘Rick and Morty’ Is Returning with Five New Episodes on Season 4 in 2020

Rick and Morty finished its first half of Season 4 last week with the amazing episode called Rattlestar Ricklactica. So if you tune in tonight live on Adult Swim, you’ll be seeing Episode 3 of Season 1 instead, which is “Anatomy Park.” A new episode isn’t airing tonight.

From the beginning, we were told that 2019 would only have five new episodes in Rick and Morty Season 4, with the second set premiering sometime later. The last five episodes of Season 4 are not returning until sometime in 2020, and Adult Swim hasn’t released more details than that yet. But we do know that there are five more episodes that we’ll enjoy soon.

The only thing Adult Swim officially announced about the date so far was a tweet promising that new episodes for Season 4 would return in 2020.

So we don’t have an official date, but we do know the show is returning.

Spencer Grammer (who voices Summer) said in an interview with Collider in late November:

We have, I think, two more episodes airing in this chunk. And then we have another five coming out eventually, sooner than later. And then we also have, I know they’re working on season five. I hope we do get to explore more from her background and the future and just in general.”

So Grammer confirmed that five more episodes in Season 4 are indeed coming out “eventually,” adding that they will be airing “sooner than later.” She then noted that she has already recorded for Episode 10, but they would be “revising and then re-writing certain things.” She didn’t reveal anything else about the finale.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long. Then on November 10, just a few hours before the first episode premiered, Roiland officially announced that there would be 10 episodes total in the season.

Roiland wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

For a while, there were rumors that Season 4 would only have five episodes total. Unfortunately, some Australian publications helped spread those rumors. Some Australian websites incorrectly reported that Season 4 only had five episodes. These websites were reporting the exciting news that Season 4 was finally coming to Australia on Netflix on December 22. But the publications, including LAD Bible, reported that Netflix Australia was waiting for all the Season 4 episodes to air before streaming the episodes, and some publications even reported that fans were upset the season was only five episodes long. This isn’t accurate, since five more episodes are coming this season. Instead, it appears that Netflix Australia was waiting for the first half of the season to air in its entirety before making them available.

But rest assured, the show has five new episodes planned for a total of 10 in Season 4. Those new episodes are returning in 2020, “sooner than later.”

READ NEXT: ‘Rick and Morty’ S4E4: What Did Rick See in the Cat’s Mind? [Top Theories]