Tom Bateman, Daisy Ridley’s Rumored Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daisy Ridley is known for playing the lead role of Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but what do we know about her personal life?
For two years now, Ridley has been dating Tom Bateman. The two are even rumored to be engaged.
What do we know about their engagement, given that they are a notoriously private couple? Read on.
1. She Wore Her Engagement Ring to a Music Festival in June
In June, Ridley wore what is believed to be an engagement ring to All Points East festival in East London. The ring, perhaps unsurprisingly, sparked rumors that Bateman had already popped the question.
Recently, Daisy has made headlines for discussing her experience with stalkers with The Sun. The outlet quotes her as saying, “I’ve had a couple of stalking incidents and absolutely nothing can prepare you for the absolute fear you feel. The first one was in New York a couple of years back when this really big guy followed me back to my hotel late at night.”
She added on that she started screaming and he eventually ran away. Daisy says she wouldn’t change her Star Wars experience for the world, but sometimes, she wonders what her life would be like if she wasn’t in the films.
Next year, fans will see Daisy star in the second Peter Rabbit film, as well as Chaos Walking alongside Tom Holland.
2. The Couple Met While Filming ‘The Orient Express’ in 2017
Ridley and Bateman met on the set of Murder on the Orient Express in 2016. The 30-year-old actor played Bouc in the film, and has appeared in a number of other projects, including The Tunnel, Da Vinci’s Demons, Jekyll & Hyde, Snatched, and the up and coming series Beecham House.
In Jekyll and Hide, Bateman played the title characters. Asked what the ITV adaptation is like, he shared, “It’s a reimagining by Charlie Higson; he’s written this Doctor Who/Buffy the Vampire Slayer-type thing, where I’m actually Jekyll’s grandson. Richard E Grant plays the head of a government body that hunts monsters. At the beginning of the series, I come to London to sort out my inheritance from my grandfather.”
He added that Hyde was the most fun character to play. Bateman did say, however, that Jekyll was “probably the more interesting to play.”
3. Ridley Says She Won’t Talk About Her Personal Life
In a profile for Marie Claire, Ridley shared that she does her best to keep her personal business out of the spotlight. “The thing is, I’ve never talked about my personal life. So I won’t talk about it now. I’m so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there’s one thing I don’t want to talk about…”
When Marie Claire asked Ridley about her engagement ring, she reportedly smiled coyly and said, “It’s a really nice ring that I wear.”
That being said, fans are extremely curious about their relationship. Bateman is next slated to appear in Netflix’s adaptation of Behind Her Eyes, which will star Eve Hewson as Adele and Bateman as David. The show wrapped shooting in October 2019.
4. They Reportedly Share an Apartment
In their piece on Ridley, Marie Claire writes, “[Ridley] reportedly shares an apartment with her rumored fiancé, Tom Bateman, whom she met while filming Murder on the Orient Express in 2016. I know all this not from Ridley but from the Internet.”
Pure Wow reports that the couple moved in together in early 2019, in the neighborhood of Primrose Hill.
Daisy has yet to confirm any of this, and fans won’t able to find out any news from the actress on social media– she quit Instagram and Facebook in 2016.
5. He Has a Twin Brother
According to his IMDB, Bateman was born to two teachers as one of fourteen children. He reportedly has a twin brother.
Bateman attended Cherwell School and subsequently joined the National Youth Theater. He then enrolled at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, where he received the Leverhulme Scholarship. He has collaborated with Kenneth Branagh on theater productions of ‘The Winter’s Tale’ and ‘Harlequinade.’
His talents have not gone unrecognized. In 2018, Bateman received the Breakthrough Actor award at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards.
In his interview with Marie Claire, Bateman said of his life and career, “I’ve been exceptionally lucky and I know that. I’m not being falsely modest here.”
