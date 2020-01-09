Why Kristin Cavallari & Kelly Henderson Are No Longer Friends: What Happened?

Fans of Very Cavallari are well aware of the dynamic duo of Kristin Cavallari and best friend Kelly Henderson. Recently, though, the two had a falling out and aren’t speaking to each other.

Henderson was there for Cavallari when it came to promoting her brand and was always a source of comfort and someone for her to lean on. So what went down between the two? Why are they no longer talking?

Here’s what we know:

“All She Cares About Now Is Her Own Worth”

Kristin Vents to Jay About Kelly: "I've Completely Lost My Friend" | Very Cavallari | E!Is Kristin & Kelly's friendship over? Hear the "Very Cavallari" star open up to her husband about her best friend only considering her "own public worth."

In an E! News clip, shown above, Cavallari speaks to her husband about what happened between her and Henderson. “All she cares about now is her own worth, probably. And it’s a really s—t feeling, and I’m probably ultra-sensitive to it because of Laguna Beach and The Hills. It totally messes up friendships, and I know that. That’s why I was nervous going into it, but I thought Kelly was the last person who would become affected by it. I completely lost my friend.”

Distractify writes, “According to Kristin, Kelly became obsessed with her own image and the fame she got from Kristin’s show. Her styling brand, Velvet’s Edge, has more than 200,000 followers.”

Kelly continues, “Being in the public eye since I was 17, it definitely makes you kind of — it takes me a while to trust people. I don’t always know what people’s motives are. I think that, coming from reality TV and Laguna Beach and The Hills, it definitely changes friendships. I’ve always known that, and that was a huge concern of mine,” Kristin continued in her confessional. “But I really thought that Kelly was the last person on the planet who would be affected by any of this.”

Kristin reiterates that she thought Kelly would be the last person affected by reality TV fame. “Kelly was in my inner circle. She was one of my people, so this has been really hard on me.”

It’s unclear at this point if Kelly will make an appearance in the upcoming season of the show.

When Cutler asks Kristin if she will meet up with Kelly to attempt to make amends, she says she’s not sure. “I don’t know. I’m so upset right now, and if I meet with her, I really want it to go well. That would be the only point of meeting with her… I’m hoping that we can come back around.”

Kristin Unfollowed Kelly on Instagram

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Cavallari does not follow Kelly’s account on social media anymore.

This season, fans can expect to see more of Justin Anderson on the show. During her chat with E! News, Kristin explained that after her fallout with Henderson, Justin was very supportive of her.

“I, obviously, love Justin so much. He’s just a really great friend,” Cavallari said. “And clearly, with all the issues I’ve been having with Kelly, it was so nice having him here in Nashville a lot.”

She added of Justin and his boyfriend Scoot, “I’m just excited for everyone to know them.”

Justin is a celebrity hairstylist. According to Feeling the Vibe, he and Kristin met when Kristin was just 18, and on Laguna Beach.

Justin is the co-founder of the luxury hair color brand, dpHUE. His other high-profile clients include Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Richie, and Margot Robbie.

Be sure to tune in to a new season of Very Cavallari, kicking off on E! tonight at 9pm ET/PT.

