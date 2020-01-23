MTV Catfish Season 8 Episode 3 Live Spoilers

Tonight, on Catfish Kiana will bring host Nev to Los Angeles to find out if her wife is being catfished by a woman named Maritha. Kiana’s wife, Sparkayla, spends too much time texting Maritha. Catfish host, Nev, will go to Los Vegas to help Sparkayla and her wife, Kiana, learn the truth in a secret sister catfish.

Sparkayla will share with Nev that, when she was a child, her father brought sisters she didn’t know to her birthday party. She had spent her life wondering if she had other sisters. There will be a DNA test to determine the truth about Maritha and Sparkayla.

Nev and co-host Kameran headed to Las Vegas to find Maritha. Kameran thought that it would be easy to take advantage of Sparkayla because she really wanted to know if she actually had sisters. While they were on the road, Nev and Kameran got up to speed on the details of the case. It’s unclear what Maritha is getting out of the relationship because she keeps ghosting Sparkayla and standing her up when she went to Vegas to visit her.

Nev and Kameran ran Maritha’s photos and checked out her Instagram to discover that her page was suspicious. She had not posted in a while and had only a few followers. Was this a fake page set up to make Maritha’s page seem real?

Also, Kiana and Sparkayla are celebrities in some way and Kiana thought that Maritha was possibly trying to get into their celebrity circle.

They ran a search to find a Maritha in Nevada, and also find two other sisters. They called Sparkayla’s real sister and tolsd her that for the past two years Maritha had been talking to Sparkaylka, telling her she was her sister. We found that she also did the same thing on Instagram to Sparkayla’s real sister Mika.

Then Nev called Sparkayla’s other sister, Dijonaie. She told Nev that Maritha got in touch with her and that she was shocked because her father never told her about another sister. Her father said that he did not know who she was.

Dijonaie says that Maritha admitted to having a fake page because she was famous and needed anonymity. Nev and Kameran thought that Maritha was a clout chaser. It remained unclear exactly how everyone in this episode became famous, but Nev and Kameran were going to get to the bottom of it.

Nev and Kameran discussed Maritha’s fake-looking Instagram but said that certain parts of Maritha’s story check out. Nev discovered that there was sister drama between Sparkayla and Mika and Dijonaie. Kameran told Sparkayla that Dijonaie said that she spoke to her father and he said that Maritha was not his daughter. Sparkayla was disappointed because she hoped that she had a sister.

Nev broke it down, saying that it felt like someone was “messing with someone.” They decided to call Maritha. She picked up the phone and asked, “Is this for real?” Nev brought Maritha up to speed on the progress of their case. Then he asked her when they could meet.

Maritha said that she didn’t mean to hurt Sparkayla but she got scared. Sparkayla said, basically, why? Maritha told her that there was more to the story than she knew. She kind of said no.

Nev said that she basically had to meet Sparkayla and asked her when she could be there. Maritha agreed that she’d drive to Lo Angeles the following day. The couple hoped that Maritha would actually show up. They planned on making her take a DNA test.

The next day, Nev texted Maritha to check the status of her trip to LA. They agreed to meet at a park. Sparkayla is obviously nervous. No one knows why this catfish situation happened because Maritha never showed up. They arrived at the park, which, incidentally, was full of geese.

Maritha texted her arrival. Sparkayla was stressed. And then Maritha arrived.

