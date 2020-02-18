‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ 2020: Meet the AGT Finalists

America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020 concludes tonight, Feb 17, 2020. The special finale episode airs starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The 2020 season started with 50 contestants, and there are now only 10 finalists left before the winner will be crowned.

At this point, anyone could take the prize home. The winner of the pre-recorded competition was selected by a group of super fans along with the judges, and it will be announced by host Terry Crews later today.

Read on to learn more about the remaining contestants:

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Golden Buzzer: Tyler Butler-Figueroa Earns Simon Cowell's Support – America's Got Talent 2019

Tyler Butler-Figueroa was a season 14 finalist on America’s Got Talent, and he touched plenty of hearts when he revealed that he’s a survivor of cancer. The 12-year-old finalist is a violinist who has performed “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong and “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown. He earned the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell when he performed Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger.”

Angelina Jordan

Angelina Jordan – Bohemian Rhapsody – America's Got Talent: The Champions One – January 6, 2020

Angelina Jordan is another young contestant this season. Jordan, who was originally the winner of Norway’s Got Talent when she was eight years old, is now 14 and stunning judges. Her performance of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John earned her Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer.

Boogie Storm

Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer Boogie Storm Brings Amazing Dance – America's Got Talent: The Champions

Going into AGT Champions season 2, the dance group Boogie Storm already had Simon Cowell as a fan. He watched them become finalists on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016. This time, he gave them his Golden Buzzer so they’d go straight to the finals.

V. Unbeatable

V. Unbeatable: Indian Dance Crew Put LIVES on The Line For @America's Got Talent Champions Finale

V. Unbeatable is another dance troupe in the AGT Champions Season 2 Finale. The acrobatic dancing group came in second place on AGT last year, but this time, Howie Mandel wanted to make sure they’d make it through to the finals. He awarded them with his Golden Buzzer.

Hans

Accordion Hans CLASHES With Simon Cowell After Fabulous Act | @America's Got Talent Champions

The judges of AGT were shocked when Hans was voted into the finals by superfans. His performances on his accordion and his cabaret acts are entertaining, though, so voters definitely wanted him to advance into the finals.

Silhouettes

AGT Champions Silhouettes Alesha's Golden Buzzer

The Silhouettes were Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer selection this time around. The group is a shadow dance company from Denver, Colorado.

Duo Transcend

Duo Transcend: 50 Shades Of Danger Act With Wife DROPPING Husband | @America's Got Talent Champions

Duo Transcend was one of the judges’ selections to advance to the semifinals; they perform aerial stunts, acrobatics and rollerskating, delivering a memorable performance every time they take the stage.

Marcelito Pomoy

Marcelito Pomoy Sings "Beauty And The Beast" With DUAL VOICES! – America's Got Talent: The Champions

Marcelito Pomoy is both a tenor and soprano singer, which is how he’s become one of the most unique acts on AGT. Pomoy won Pilipinas Got Talent in season 2 of the show.

Alexa Lauenburger

Cute And Funny Dog Tricks By The Amazing Alexa Lauenburger! – America's Got Talent: The Champions

Alexa Lauenburger is a dog trainer, which makes her instantly more likeable for fans since her act involves bringing cute dogs onto the stage. The judges agreed during the semifinals that Lauenburger has one of the best dog acts they’ve ever seen. She was the winner of Das Talent in Germany in 2017.

Sandou Trio Russian Bar

Sandou Trio Russian Bar: Arial Act IS on FIRE! Literally! Semi inals @America's Got Talent Champions

Sandou Trio Russian Bar first appeared during the sixth season of America’s Got Talent. Since then, they’ve gone on tour and appeared in The Greatest Showman. They had previously retired performing as a trio, but they decided to return to the AGT stage to see if they could take home the title of the ultimate AGT Champion.

