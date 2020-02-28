Fur on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fur is a company that specializes in vegan body-care products for every part of the body. The best friend owners, Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung, pitched their business to the Sharks on Shark Tank in an episode that airs on February 28, 2020.

According to the company website, Schubert and Tung are childhood best friends who believe in an inclusive definition of beauty. They created “effective, simple, clean, and inclusive products for the whole body, including places you used to only whisper about.”

The entrepreneurs pitched their company to sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and first-time guest judge Maria Sharapova.

Here’s what you should know about Fur:

1. Going on ‘Shark Tank’ Was a Way to Bring the Idea to a Mainstream Platform

In an email, Tung told Heavy that they are bringing their products to a mainstream platform to continue their mission of destigmatizing the entire conversation around body hair.

“t’s an opportunity for us to be introduced to many people who probably wouldn’t even feel comfortable saying the words “pubic hair” out loud, let alone imagining a business that could exist around it,” she said. “We’re so excited to get to know a brand new swath of people, and invite them to join a community that takes pride in reimagining the comfort and care we can give ourselves.”

The idea came about when Schubert and her sisters realized that, while most people generally grow body hair, there was next to no conversation about how to groom it or anything else.

According to Forbes, Schubert is a Harvard and Columbia business graduate who saw a gap in the market around body hair and decided to create a product to fill it.

2. Founding the Company was More Work than They Expected

Particularly because they were starting a business based on a whole new category in the beauty space, starting the company was harder than they originally expected. Starting out, they needed to do everything themselves, including packing boxes, web development and sales pitches.

At one point, Schubert was in Miami for a wedding and took the products door to door. She got rejected at many salons and boutiques, but it wasn’t enough for them to give up on their goal.

“As a founder you really have to stretch your skill set to grow the company,” Tung said. “Now our team has grown to 12 full time employees!”

3. They are on a Mission to Normalize Body Hair Conversation

The products sold by Fur are for every part of the body, and they can be used by everybody. The website says that the products are “gentle enough for pubic hair and skin, but effective from head to toe.”

Right off the bat, Fur dismissed bright packaging and indirect language that’s often associated with body-hair care and hair removal products. Instead, they focused on branding and messaging that wouldn’t shy away from using the words “pubic hair.”

The products currently available, from oils to silk scrub to candles, can be used whether the consumer has removed their hair or not. The “Fuller Frontal” bundle, which sells for $125, comes with Fur Oil, Stubble Cream, Ingrown Concentrate and Silk Scrub.

4. The Ingredients Are Vegan and Facial-Grade

According to the Fur website, all products sold are created with the cleanest facial-grade ingredients. All ingredients are vegan, cruelty free, non-toxic and dermatologically and gynecologically tested.

None of the products are made with minderal oil, silicones, parabens, synthetic fragrances or artificial dyes. All of that combined is what makes Fur safe enough for all areas of the body.

The products are marketed for “waxers,” “for au naturale” and “for shavers.” They work to soothe irritated skin and prevent ingrown hairs. They also work to soften hair and clear pores all over your body, according to the description on the about section of the website.

5. Reactions to Fur Were Initially Polarized

Tung told Heavy that while reactions to the idea of Fur were polarized, that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the eyes of the founders.

“Whenever we first talked about Fur, we found reactions to be polarized, which we saw as a good thing,” she said. “Some people would love the idea and ask why it had never been done before while others were seemingly disgusted. We thought this was great because it meant people had strong opinions about body hair and Fur was in a place to foster the conversation around it.”

Fur has launched at Macy’s, virtually and in-store at Ulta and is available to purchase at the Fur website.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the entrepreneurs can get a deal with one of the Sharks.

