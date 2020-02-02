When Does the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Start & End?

For many people, the Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most exciting parts of the game. This year the headlining performers are Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. You definitely won’t want to miss any part of the show when it airs, so here are all the details on when you should start tuning in.

The Halftime Show Often Starts About 90 Minutes After Kickoff & Lasts Roughly 30 Minutes, Counting a Performance That’s About 15 Minutes Long

While there’s no exact set time for when the halftime show begins, there’s a general window for when you should keep watch. The halftime show starts after the first two quarters of the game, and it typically starts around 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/5 p.m Pacific and lasts for about 15 to 30 minutes. You should tune in earlier than 8 p.m. because halftime could start sooner. Read on for more details.

Super Bowl LIV 2020 begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern (5:30 p.m. Central / 3:30 p.m. Pacific.) The game will feature the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In 2012, Bloomberg noted that the average Super Bowl game is three hours and 35 minutes long. In general, the first half lasts about 90 minutes, Sports Illustrated reported. This means that on average, the halftime show typically starts at about 8 p.m. Eastern. The New York Times noted that for three years in a row, halftimes fell around 8 p.m. Eastern. However, because games can sometimes go a little faster than expected, you’ll want to be safe and tune in earlier than 8 p.m. Eastern just in case. It’s better to tune in too soon rather than too late. If it starts late, at least you’ll already be watching.

Then, typically, halftime shows last for 30 minutes, Screenrant reported. PopCulture, however, estimated the show could be just 15 minutes long. Sports Illustrated, meanwhile, estimated that the halftime show could be 20 to 30 minutes, including a performance of about 15 minutes.

Justin Bieber’s performance was 14 minutes long, Lady Gaga’s was 13:30 minutes, and Coldplay’s was 13 minutes, Sports Illustrated noted. So more than likely, the show itself won’t be longer than 15 minutes, but it might take longer to get back to the game.

In summary, expect the halftime show to be over around 8:20 to 8:30 p.m. Eastern if it starts at 8 p.m., including time for the performance, commercials, game analysis, and the like. Give or take 10 minutes or so depending on just when it starts.

Details About the Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez is one of the lead performers in today’s halftime show. She asked fans to give their own recommendations for what she performs. She wrote the day before her performance: “1 day! Let’s get it Miami. Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime show!”

Shakira is also co-headlining today. She promised to pay homage to Latino culture during her performance, Deadline reported. Shakira said: “It’s a very important moment for our community, for the Latino community in this country, and I think the Super Bowl, it’s a very American event, as American as it can get. It’s going to be very nice and also a reminder of the heritage of this country. It’s one of diversity and that’s what we’ll be celebrating on Sunday.”

The headliners for the halftime show aren’t paid anything, Fee reported. Expenses and production costs are covered, but the artists aren’t paid. The production costs can be in the millions, so the NFL is still covering a lot. Since artists are seen by millions for 15 minutes or longer, there’s a lot of value they’re receiving from their appearance. Maroon 5’s record sales increased by 488 percent after their halftime performance in 2019.

