‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Final 3 Spoilers: Who Made It Through?

Peter Weber has four women left competing for his heart on season 24 of The Bachelor as he heads all over the country for hometown dates. The bachelorettes left on the show are Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Kelsey Weier — three of them will advance to the overnight dates. But who makes it through Monday’s (February 17) rose ceremony and who is going to be sent home?

Read on to find out who Peter gives a rose to and who goes home, but be warned of spoilers for tonight’s episode. SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you want to remain spoiler-free for episode eight.

Madison, Hannah Ann, and Victoria Make It Through to Overnights

According to Reality Steve, the women who get roses on tonight’s episode are Madison, Hannah Ann, and Victoria, leaving Kelsey as the one going home. However, on Madison’s date, apparently, her father does not give Peter his blessing to marry Madison. In fact, when Peter meets her family, “they recognize there are some serious differences between the two.” This probably means Peter and Madison have some serious things to discuss on their overnight date next week.

On Hannah Ann’s date, Peter must impress her lumberjack father by taking part in the Smoky Mountain Throw Down, where he tries such lumberjack skills as axe-throwing, crosscut sawing, and log-splitting. That ought to be fun.

With Kelsey, Peter and the Iowa bachelorette visit a local winery and create their own blend. They also have a good chat with her mom, Beth, and stepdad, Mike, about their experience so far on the show, but it must not have been enough to keep her around.

Still, it isn’t Kelsey who has the most drama this week. The major drama contestant is still Victoria, the girl we are pretty surprised Peter keeps giving a rose to. The two of them enjoy a Hunter Hayes concert, but then all hell breaks loose when someone unexpectedly crashes the hometown date. Read on to find out who…

Peter’s Ex-Girlfriend Shows Up in Victoria’s Hometown

Apparently, in Victoria’s hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Peter is visited by the Ghost of Girlfriends Past when his ex, Merissa Pence, shows up to tell him that Victoria has a shady reputation in her town as a homewrecker. Peter supposedly breaks up with Victoria before he meets her family, but before he leaves town, Victoria comes to his hotel room and convinces him to give her another chance.

When they finally get to the rose ceremony, Peter “throws caution to the wind and has second thoughts about his choices.” Then after the rose ceremony, one woman with “serious concerns” tells him something “that could change everything.” Now, which woman could that be? Is it one of the final three? Is it Kelsey? Or is it someone completely different? Guess we’ll have to tune in to find out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

