McCoy Tyner Dead: Legendary Jazz Pianist Dies at 82

McCoy Tyner, a famous jazz pianist, and longtime member of John Coltrane’s quartet died on March 6, according to his nephew Colby, who announced the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Sad to announce the passing of my uncle McCoy Tyner. One of the best jazz pianists ever, a Philly legend.” He was 82.

The family also released an official statement on Tyner’s passing. From McCoy Tyner’s twitter account they said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of jazz legend, Alfred “McCoy Tyner. McCoy was an inspired musician who devoted his life to art, his family and his spirituality. McCoy Tyner’s music and legacy will continue to inspire fans and future talent for generations to come.”

In closing, the statement added, “The Tyner family is grateful for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, and respectfully requests than any inquiries be directed to ingo@algbrands.com.” A cause of death was not immediately given.

Tyner was born on December 11, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While attending Sulzberger Jr. High school, his parents encouraged him to start taking piano lessons with their neighbor, Mr. Habershaw. Soon, Tyner continued his studies with a classical piano teacher, Mr. Beroni. However, it was when Tyner started jamming out with other musicians in his Philly neighborhood that he developed his true sound.

At some point, Tyner switched to study at West Philadelphia High School. Before he even graduated, in 1956, his piano skills caught the attention of the one Mr. John Coltrane, and his whole life changed.

