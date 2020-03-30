The Voice Teams 2020: The Contestants Continue the Battle Rounds

NBC’s singing competition show The Voice started up the Battle Rounds in last week’s episode, starting out strong with two saved contestants and a few sent home. The Battle Rounds continue tonight, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

During the Battle Rounds, the coaches are joined by their advisors to figure out which contestants to pair up for each battle. They help out with song choice, and they also give advice to the contestants.

The advisors this season are Ella Mai for coach John Legend, Bebe Rexha for coach Blake Shelton, Joe and Kevin Jonas for coach Nick Jonas and Dua Lipa for coach Kelly Clarkson.

Contestants Remaining in the Battle Rounds

Each coach had ten contestants on their teams going into the Battle Rounds, but last week’s episode saw a few contestants get sent home, whittling the teams down little by little.

Here’s a breakdown of what the teams look like going into the second episode of Battle Rounds:

Team Nick:

Tate Brusa

Arei Moon

Allegra Miles

Samuel Wilco

Jacob Miller

Roderick Chambers

Anders Drerup

Kevin Farris

Team Blake:

Todd Tilghman

Levi Watkins

Toneisha Harris

Joei Fulco

Jon Mullins

Jacob Daniel Murphy

Cam Spinks

Kailey Abel

Team Kelly:

Tayler Green

Megan Danielle

Sara Collins

Samantha Howell

Anaya Cheyenne

Mandi Thomas

Jules

Micah Iverson

Gigi Hess

Team Legend:

Nelson Cade III

Darious Lyles

Cammwess

Thunderstorm Artis

Zan Fiskum

Mike Jerel

Brittney Allen

Mandi Castillo

Cedrice

The contestants who have been saved so far and who will compete for a chance to get back into the competition include Michael Williams (team Nick) and Todd Michael Hall (team Blake). Joanna Serenko lost her battle, but she was stolen away from Team Nick by Team Legend, so she’ll still be on the show.

Battle Rounds continue next week as well, but knockout rounds start the following week and will continue through the rest of April.

Will ‘The Voice’ Live Shows Be Postponed or Canceled?

According to an interview with The Voice coach John Legend conducted by the Associated Press, the show has pre-taped episodes slated to air until the end of April.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” he told the news outlet. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

He continued, “And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May.”

Legend mentioned that they may be able to do the live shows if they do not have a live audience but stressed that it’s not clear if that will be doable at that point, though he’d like to pull it off if they could. The Jonas Brothers have already canceled their Las Vegas Residency, which was set to take place between April 1 and 18.

While those live shows are in flux, but the schedule for now remains the same since they had so much of the season pre-taped.

Tune in to The Voice on Monday nights at 8 p.m. to watch the contestants and coaches battle it out.

