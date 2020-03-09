What Time Is ‘My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys’ Streaming Online?

Corey Feldman‘s explosive documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, which bravely dives into the sexual abuse he and best friend Corey Haim fell victim to as children growing up in the industry, is finally going to see the light of day. Directed by Brian Herzlinger, the documentary premieres on March 9, 2020, commemorative of the tenth anniversary of Haim’s death.

My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is set to premiere live via the streaming channel at www.MyTruthDoc.com, at 8 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. ET. The documentary will include interviews with former co-stars and friends Jamison Newlander, Keith Coogan, and the late Kristoff St. John.

In My Truth, Feldman promises to finally name the alleged rapist of his late best friend, the person he claims molested him as a child, and an entire ring of alleged Hollywood pedophiles still working in the industry today. Due to the film’s highly controversial topic matter, almost every traditional network passed on My Truth, but that didn’t stop the former child star from self-funding the film to get it out to audiences.

(my) TRUTH: The Rape Of 2 Corey's Trailer (2020) Corey Feldman(my) TRUTH: The Rape Of 2 Corey's Trailer (2020) Corey Feldman In 2007 on a show called "The 2 Corey's" Haim & Feldman first opened up publicly about the abuse they endured as children in the industry. Shortly after the shows finale, in a private conversation off camera, Feldman made Haim a promise that if Haim were to die first, Feldman would find a way to get his whole story exposed and would try to bring both of their abusers to justice. SUBSCRIBE for more Movie Trailers HERE: https://goo.gl/Yr3O86 Check out all of the JOBLO YOUTUBE channels: MOVIE TRAILERS: https://bit.ly/1GUxgxm MOVIE CLIPS: https://bit.ly/31ByDAf TV TRAILERS: https://bit.ly/2rgxfot SUPERHEROES: https://bit.ly/2W1GS7r ANIMATED: https://bit.ly/2Jd1moq HORROR: https://bit.ly/2p5YhzR ORIGINAL CONTENT VIDEOS: https://bit.ly/2MCQJh4 CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS: https://bit.ly/2W0EeyK #CoreyFeldman 2020-02-12T20:19:19.000Z

The pay-per-view tickets to stream the documentary first went on sale on February 22, 2020, and are available to purchase on the same website for which the film will be streamed. On March 9, at 8 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. ET, viewers will sign in with their email and password to watch the movie.

Feldman announced in early March that there would be a second showing of the film. For viewers who can’t catch the world premiere on Monday evening, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will also be available to stream on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. This second showing will premiere at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. PT.

Each ticket purchased, which costs $20, only allows access to one of the My Truth screenings. Therefore, if you’d like to view the movie on both streaming days, you must purchase two separate tickets. As of now, My Truth does not have a theatrical release planned or a deal to be featured on a traditional streaming network.

Feldman Hired 24/7 Armed Security After ‘My Truth’ Started Production

For the safety of himself, wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, and son Zen, from his earlier marriage to Susie Sprague, Feldman has hired a full-time, armed security unit. The extra protection is due to the fact that Feldman is making accusations of sexual abuse against at least six individuals, all of whom he’s described as being major Hollywood big wigs.

In 2017, Feldman announced: “I propose to do this by making a film that will be [the most] honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed, by telling my own story in a very real way, in a very honest way, with no editing, no censorship, no studio behind it. I will make the film, I will direct the film, I will produce the film, and I will self-distribute it to guarantee it gets a theatrical release with your donations. Additionally, it will help me buy the security and the legal team I need to protect my family until the project is released.”

COREY FELDMAN'S TRUTH CAMPAIGNhttps://www.indiegogo.com/projects/corey-feldman-s-truth-campaign/x/13688403#/ Corey Feldman has created a new INDIGOGO campaign, but this time its not to raise $ for an album, or tour, but it is about something much more important. Corey is attempting to make his life story into a Major Motion Picture. His idea was created in response to the tens of thousands of comments he receives urging him to come forward with details about his abusers while growing up as a child in the industry. The plan is simple, donate now, get the answers you seek, while affording him the ability to protect his family, and cover the legal costs while he prepares to take a stand against the sick and twisted power mongers in the world of Entertainment and beyond. Please contribute today. 2017-10-25T10:00:48.000Z

As recently as March 4, the actor called the police after someone from this “wolf pack,” what he has named the ring of people he believes will do anything for him not to name names, after finding a 2020 calendar on his doorstep featuring a trio of wolves.

Feldman tweeted, “THIS IS NOT A JOKE!! WE WERE OUT 4 THE EVENING (THANK GOD) & THIS WAS LEFT ON MY DOORSTEP! WE R CURRENTLY CALLING THE POLICE! I WANTED 2 BLAST THIS OUT NOW SO PPL UNDERSTAND THIS IS A LIVE HAPPENING IN REALTIME! POLICE R ON THE WAY! PLEASE PRAY 4 R FAMILY! THIS IS NOT OK!”

In 2017, Feldman attempted to report the names named in the film to the Los Angeles Police Department, but the statute of limitations had already expired. There is one high-profile name Feldman has never gone public with until now, which is largely assumed to be the name of the man who allegedly raped Haim.

CBS LA reported LAPD’s statement at the time: “In the case of Corey Feldman, unfortunately, according to California law the alleged occurrence is out of statute and Robbery Homicide detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case. However, the LAPD applauds Mr. Feldman for coming forward, as an out-of-statute assault report could potentially bolster any current and forthcoming case as it creates a pattern of behavior.”

Feldman says that he’s received threatening phone calls, emails, and messages on social media. In 2018, he was rushed to the hospital after getting stabbed while sitting in his car at a stoplight. However, cops told The Blast at the time that there was “no indication of a laceration.”

READ NEXT: Tyler Cameron Posts Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute After Mother’s Death