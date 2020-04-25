Jeff Goldblum Criticized for Question About Islam on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Oscar-nominated actor Jeff Goldblum landed himself in some hot water after asking a question about Islam during the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Goldblum, who is known for such roles as Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic Park franchise and David Levinson in Independence Day: Resurgence, and Rachel Bloom were celebrity judges during this week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race episode.

During the “Stars & Stripes” themed episode, a contestant named Jackie Cox came out on the runway wearing a hijab with 50 silver stars. During her walk, she said, “You can be Middle Eastern, you can be Muslim, and you can still be American.”

As transcribed by Pride.com, during the judging portion, Goldblum asked, “Are you religious, may I ask?”

Cox replied, “I’m not. To be honest, this outfit really represents the importance that visibility for people of religious minorities need to have in this country.”

Goldblum followed up by asking, “Is there something in this religion that is anti-homosexuality? And anti-woman? Does that complicate the issue? I’m just raising it and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid.”

RuPaul chimed in, “Drag has always shaken the tree, so to speak. There are so many different layers to this presentation. If it was ever going to be done, this is the stage to do it.”

Cox answered, “It’s a complex issue. I have my own misgivings about the way LGBT people are treated in the Middle East. And at the same time, I am one. What is so important to me that if you just happen to be different, then live that truth.”

Cox added, with emotion, “When the Muslim ban happened, it really destroyed a lot of my faith in this country. And really hurt my family. And that’s so wrong to me. And I had to show America that you can be LGBT and from the Middle East and there’s going to be complicated s**t around that and that’s okay. But I’m here and I deserve to be in America as much as anyone else.”

Some ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Fans Took to Twitter & Reacted to Goldblum’s Comment

After the actor asked the question about Islam, many RuPaul’s Drag Race fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment. A user named Colyn tweeted:

He said, “Has Jeff Goldblum heard of Christianity’s beliefs or does he think Islam is the only one with history of homophobia and sexism….”

Another user tweeted:

She said, “F**k you Jeff Goldblum for being an Islamophobic piece of trash.”

A Twitter user named Chantal tweeted:

She said, “I’m not watching #DragRace but I’m seeing the backlash at Jeff Goldblum’s Islamophobia. I wish the good queen @TheVixensworld was there. She would’ve gathered him.”

A user named Zach tweeted:

He said, “Drag Race demonizing Muslims…..ok.” And then he added, “One queen wore a hijab on the runway and Jeff Goldblum said ‘I’m confused though because Muslims hate gays and women’…….. And RuPaul said ‘yeah that’s a great point!'”

Another user posted:

The tweet reads: “Jeff Goldblum questioning whether Jackie Cox should be representing Islam and Iran in her drag because of the religion’s ‘homophobia and misogyny’ is… something. Jackie is but the latest in a LONG line of proud LGBTQ+ and feminist Muslims. Mamnoon, Jackie jan.”

