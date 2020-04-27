Tiffany & Ronald 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith got married on the reality TV show, but things have been turbulent for the TLC stars. Fans will get to see the latest on Tiffany and Ronald thanks to TLC’s update series, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? The spinoff now airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET after it was moved down an hour earlier from its original time.

Despite saying “I do” and welcoming their daughter Carley Rose into the world, the couple split. Tiffany tried to make their relationship work in South Africa, but she ultimately moved back to the U.S. Despite their public breakup, where Tiffany and Ronald made public announcements on social media, they were able to reconcile.

Tiffany Calls Ronald Her ‘Partner in Crime’ During ‘Unusual’ Time

Just this week, Tiffany professed her love for Ronald. She shared a picture of him to her Instagram page and gushed over him in a lengthy caption.

“Through the highs and the lows… the times we just can’t understand each other …to the times we know one another better then we know ourselves. We have been through what feels like a life time of crazy scenarios that seem unreal…and I’m sure we have much more to come,” she wrote on April 22. “I’m so happy that I get to face it all with you by my side. My partner in crime, my gears of war partner, my storm, my calm, MYYYYY BABY.”

The mother-of-two added: “Just wanted to remind you how special you are to me.”

The week before Tiffany’s proclamation, Ronald wrote a tribute of his own. “Words cant explain my love for you but i know….I dreamt that you were mine, and then I woke up smiling because I realized it was not a dream,” he wrote. “You are already mine!”

“You fill all the emptiness in my heart. I’m so thankful to have you in my life

You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, just by the touch of your love,” he added.

Did Tiffany Cheat on Ronald?

The couple split in January, with Ronald implying that Tiffany cheated on him. “Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn’t work for me,” Ronald wrote at the time, as noted by Newsweek. “I’ll be filing for divorce since in [South Africa] since she isn’t even registered in USA as married. Talk about adultery.”

Tiffany also issued her own statement, where she seemingly accused Ronald of being a manipulator. She also denied the cheating allegations. “I never cheated that is what I’m assuming is an attempt at trying to make me seem like the cause of the separation but I want you all to know I really don’t like putting all of this on social media but obviously I know our relationship is very public and I owe this to all of you,” she wrote, according to Newsweek.

Don’t miss 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

READ NEXT: Steph Says Scammer Attempts to Sell Her Nude Pictures