Adele’s Weight Loss: What Diet Did the Singer Use?

On Wednesday, Adele began trending on Twitter after posting a photo that showed off her extreme weight loss. The post has garnered millions of likes, with comments from celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Oprah, and Rita Wilson.

The 32-year-old has yet to comment on the post, but multiple outlets report that the singer credits the Sirtfood Diet with helping her lose weight.

It Allows Red Wine and Chocolate

Sirtuins are proteins found in the body that regulate metabolism and inflammation. The diet’s website describes the Sirtfood diet as a DNA-based weight management and beauty solution that is “based on science” and “inspired by nature.”

Healthline reports the top 20 sirtfoods as being: kale, red wine, strawberries, onion, soy, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, dark chocolate, matcha green tea, buckwheat, turmeric, walnuts, arugula, bird’s eye chili, lovage, Medjool dates, red chicory, blueberries, capers, and coffee.

The diet plan goes as follows: during week 1, you are required to limit your intake to 1,000 calories a day, drink three sirtfood green juices a day, and eat one sirtfood rich meal a day.

During week 2, your intake can jump to 1,500 calories a day. On top of that, you must drink two sirtfood green juices a day and eat two sirtfood rich meals a day.

Marie Claire writes, “In the long-term there is no set plan. It’s all about adjusting your lifestyle to include as many sirtfoods as possible, which should make you feel healthier and more energetic.”

Those committing to the diet are also recommended to complete 30 minutes of activity five days a week.

Some celebrities who are fans of the diet include Jodie Kidd, Lorraine Pascale and Sir Ben Ainslie.

There Are Doubts About Its Long-Term Effects

Nutritionist Rob Hobson tells Marie Claire that cutting out entire food groups can be dangerous. He explains, “The idea of switching on your ‘skinny gene’ is not really backed up by very strong research. The Sirtfood diet overall is pretty restrictive in terms of both foods and calories, which may make it difficult to stick too. There is also no evidence to suggest it’s a more effective way to lose weight than any other calorie controlled diet.”

Adrienne Youdim, M.D., the director of the Center for Weight Loss and Nutrition in Beverly Hills, tells Shape.com that while the diet’s founders conducted an experience that showed an average loss of seven pounds in seven days, this isn’t necessarily a trustworthy gauge. “The claims made are very speculative and extrapolate from studies which were mostly focused on simple organisms (like yeast) at the cellular level. What happens at the cellular level does not necessarily translate to what happens in the human body at the macro level.”

In 2017, reporters for People tried the diet themselves. The reporter who underwent the diet admitted that she was extremely hungry while trying out the diet. She added, “If you are immune to hunger and really enjoy green juices, go for it (and check with your doctor beforehand)! If you’re more like me, skip week one, and go straight to week two, when you get to enjoy three full and truly excellent meals a day. And you can still pretend to be Adele.”

