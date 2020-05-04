Did Singer Cady Groves Have a Boyfriend?

Did Cady Groves have a boyfriend when she died? There have been no reports of Groves dating anyone and Who’s Dated Who has reported that Groves was “possibly single.”

Heavy reached out to Groves’ family members about her relationship status but did not immediately hear back. On Instagram, there weren’t any romantic pictures of Groves with a significant other.

Cody Groves, Cady Groves’ brother, tweeted about the singer’s death on May 3. She was 30 years old.

“[Cady Groves] has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with [Kelly Groves] and Casey [Groves].”

Since Tweets are limited… pic.twitter.com/Ad3bhfegI5 — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

Kelly and Casey, the Groves’ late siblings, died from drug overdoses, The Oklahoman reported.

Groves was best known for songs like “This Little Girl,” which was streamed more than 12 million times on Spotify. Other popular hits she had were “Crying Games,” “Whiskey and Wine,” “We’re the Sh!t” and “Love Actually.” She has more than 108,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Cady Groves’ Family Asked Fans To Donate to Music Charities in Lieu of Flowers

In a statement to Heavy, Cady Grove’s management confirmed that the singer died in her home in Nashville. “Her death appears to be from natural causes, pending a final coroner’s report,” the statement said. “Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner.”

The statement talked about some of the things Groves loved most. “Those closest to Cady want people to know she loved music, laughter, cooking, tacos and, especially, her family,” it said.

One thing her management team emphasized was people not making suspicions about what happened to the singer. “As her admirers mourn her loss online, Cady’s family requests fans refrain from speculation,” the statement said. “Cady was excited about her new recordings and getting out on the road to support them. It is hoped the EP she was slated to release this summer will be available soon.”

Instead of flowers, Groves’ family asked that donations be made to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares in her name.

Singer Cady Groves Struggled During Isolation

Weeks before Groves’ untimely death, she had posted about struggling with self-isolation.

“Haven’t left my house but about 3 times and that was just to drive around in my car so I wouldn’t go insane,” she wrote on April 15. “I don’t have a television, so I’ve had to REALLY just be alone with myself and my thoughts and fears and anxiety in my bedroom without anybody here in Nashville.”

She said her mental health was “awful.”

“I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love and all I can do is keep myself busy and push through,” the singer continued. “Some days are better. I know that the way I feel isn’t special because we are ALL living through this separately, but together.”

