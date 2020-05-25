Dairy Queen’s Memorial Day Hours & Menu 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Wanting to enjoy some delicious Dairy Queen for Memorial Day 2020? Although most locations are open, the hours and closures can vary by location. Because of this, you’ll want to check your local Dairy Queen before heading out today. There are also some great specials and promos that you can take advantage of if you’re wanting to enjoy a special Memorial Day treat while social distancing. Read on for more details.

Many Dairy Queen Locations Are Open for Memorial Day, But Hours & Closures Can Vary

Many Dairy Queen locations are open for Memorial Day on May 25, 2020, but not all of them. Because hours and closures can vary, it’s a good idea to check with your nearest location before heading over.

A representative of Dairy Queen told Heavy: “The majority of Dairy Queen restaurants are independently owned by franchisees. To locate the address and hours of restaurants near you, please see our website, DQ.com.”

Find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator and learn its hours here.

If your local Dairy Queen is open, you can also order delivery if it’s available where you live. Grubhub and DoorDash often offer Dairy Queen delivery, for example. And these services also offer contactless delivery where you pay through the app and then the food is simply left on your doorstep. Some Dairy Queen locations offer drive-thru, takeout, or delivery services only.

In addition, many Dairy Queen locations have specials for Memorial Day too.

A representative of Dairy Queen told Heavy: “The [Dairy Queen] website also highlights some of our new summer offerings including the Cotton Candy Dipped Cone, the Summer Blizzard Treat menu and our 2 for $4 Super Snacks. Also now available in participating stores is the new Non-Dairy Dilly Bar. For more deals, be sure to download the DQ Mobile App, directions are also at DQ.com.”

DQ Cotton Candy Blue is one sweet aesthetic. Try the NEW Cotton Candy Dipped Cone in the drive-thru or with takeout. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/pfw1jlcyTJ — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) May 21, 2020

The Non-Dairy Dilly Bar is gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based with a coconut cream based protein and a crunch chocolatey coating.

Welcome to happy, non-dairy fans! Try the NEW Non-Dairy DILLY® Bar in the drive-thru or with takeout. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/YXLxZc6JfH — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) May 19, 2020

Dairy Queen is also offering a Cotton Candy Blizzard.

The Cotton Candy BLIZZARD Treat is back to brighten your day. Grab it in the drive-thru or with takeout. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/Hge9Ldj2a1 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) May 13, 2020

The 2 for $4 Super Snack Menu is a tasty alternative for Memorial Day.

All your snack cravings have been answered with the 2 for $4 Super Snack Menu, now featuring even more items to choose from. Mix and match any two snacks, like the NEW Lemonade Twisty MISTY slush, today! #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/SHGSDOp0DP — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) May 11, 2020

Some individual stores are offering specials unique to their location (or a few limited locations) for Memorial Day.

For example, a Dairy Queen in Ashtabula, Ohio on Prospect Road has Memorial Day themed cakes for sale.

At the Andover Dairy Queen on Central Avenue in Kansas, veterans and active service members can get a free small Blizzard on Memorial Day.

The Dairy Queen on Highway 30 in Schereville, Indiana is giving 25% off to veterans and active service members on Memorial Day.

And the Dairy Queen on Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio is offering a DIY red-white-and-blue cupcake kit.

This is why it’s always a good idea to check what your local Dairy Queen may be offering today.

Dairy Queen also has confections, like the Brownie and Oreo Cupfection or the Dipped Strawberry Cake Cupfection.

You might also be able to get some special deals through the Dairy Queen mobile app. Download the DQ Mobile App here. Many local Dairy Queen stores offer their own “deals of the day” through the mobile app.

If you’re in Texas, you can also get the DQ Texas mobile app for extra specials.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates