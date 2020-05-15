RollinGreens Millet Tots on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurial husband and wife duo Ryan and Lindsey Cunningham pitched their plant-based version of comfort foods to the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from an investor.

RollinGreens is a company that creates healthier, plant-based foods to replace less healthy foods. Watch out for Shark Mark Cuban on this product, as he often jumps on plant-based, healthy alternatives in the Tank.

The duo pitched their business to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind. The episode is the season finale for Shark Tank.

Here’s what you should know about RollinGreens:

1. RollinGreens Started as a Food Truck Business in 1980

RollinGreens started as a food truck business, as the Cunninghams founded the first organic food truck in Boulder, Colorado in 1980, but the food truck only lasted for a few years.

After three years of working with the community with three kids and a fourth on the way, the Cunninghams threw in the towel and decided to pursue other careers.

The food truck later launched with a different team behind the recipes and ingredients, but it stayed within the family, as Ryan, the youngest son of the Cunninghams, picked up the idea and started it back up alongside his wife.

2. The Company Was Revitalized in 2011

In 2011, the company was revitalized by Ryan and his wife Lindsey, launching back into the food truck and catering service after Ryan had worked as a personal chef for 10 years after attending his mother’s plant-based culinary school and training at a West Coast restaurant.

For five years after founding the food truck business, they were successful and thriving with their Asian-Mexican fusion with a local-to-Colorado influence.

They were working hard, and they realized that they had not had a vacation in five years, so they decided to scale back the business and retire the food truck. In 2015, they debuted their packaged product line.

3. They Sell Packaged Versions of Food-Truck Favorites

Now, instead of running a food truck and selling food that way, the couple sells their pre-packaged healthy versions of food-trucked favorites straight-to-consumer.

Their first product was one of Ryan’s most successful ones when they were running the food truck. The Millet Tots are made with healthier ingredients and are essentially tater tots but with no potato.

They are made with millet, which is a superfood that is packed with vitamins and minerals. The millet is grown in Colorado.

4. The Millet Tots Come in Three Flavors

At the time of writing, the millet tots come in three different flavors and can also be purchased in variety packs.

The flavors currently available are the sweet potato and poblano chili, the organic basil and garlic, and the organic onion and sea salt millet tots. They sell in packs of six for $66.99 and are available online. The variety pack is sold for $71.99.

The company also sells cauliflower wings in three flavors: teriyaki, spicy green buffalo and sweet mustard. They are available in six-packs for $71.99 or a variety six-pack for the same price.

5. The Ingredients are Vegan and Gluten-Free

All of the ingredients sourced for RollinGreens Millet Tots are gluten-free, allergen-friendly, vegan and plant-based. Millet is a “pseudo-grain” that is a superfood. It is one of the least allergenic and easily digestible grains out there according to the company website.

The cheese sold is made from cauliflower without nuts, and the poppers feature a wrapper made from nutrient-dense, sustainable hemp.

When it comes to nutrition, there are 140 calories in a serving of 8 tots, and they include millet as well as organic sea salt and sunflower oil.

Tune in to Shark Tank’s season finale on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central to see if RollinGreens gets a deal from one of the sharks.

