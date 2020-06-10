Iggy Azalea Confirms She Welcomed her First Child

For the past few months there were rumors that Iggy Azalea welcomed a child with her boyfriend, fellow rapper Playboy Carti. On June 10, the Australia native confirmed that she is a mother and gave birth to a baby boy.

“I have a son,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram story. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

The “Fancy” rapper made it clear that even though she is sharing this with her fans, her son’s life will not be lived in the spotlight.

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

The “Black Widow” rapper didn’t reveal his name or when exactly her son was born.

Pregnancy rumors began swirling in December of 2019 and she responded by posting a photo of her in a red bikini to shut down all of the speculation.

Azalea & Playboi Carti Have Been Dating Since 2018

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti began dating in 2018 after meeting overseas while Azalea was touring according an interview Carti did with Fader. In the summer of 2019, the “Magnolia” rapper shared that he had moved in with Azalea in December of 2018, just a few months after they had began dating.

“Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” the Atlanta native said.

There is also a significant age gap between the lovebirds. Azalea is 30 while Carti is 23.

Rumors began sparking on the internet last year that the lovebirds were engaged after Azalea posted a now-deleted photo on Instagram, which you can see below, showing off a massive ring. Her fans began to question if she would soon be a bride in the comments but Azalea remained tightlipped.

“Playboi put a ring on it? Or are you spoiling yourself?,” one fan asked under the photo.

During an appearance on the UK show The X Change Rate in July of last year, she showed off the huge rock on her left ring finger when she confirmed that she was off the market.

“No, I’m not. I’m not,” she said when asked if she was single but she didn’t directly say that she was engaged.

