What Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman’s Quarantine Life Looks Like

Country Star Keith Urban and his award-winning wife, Nicole Kidman, recently revealed what some of the challenges they’ve been facing during social distancing have been.

Urban will be one of many stars performing for the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes Special, which is airing across three different networks tonight, June 3, 2020. Other guests include Blake Shelton, Bobby Bones, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Lee Brice, Reba McEntire and Scarlett Johansson.

The special is a two-hour tribute to recognize COVID-19 heroes in healthcare, education, business, community leaders, food industry, infrastructure, first responders, US Military and more.

Keeping with social distancing guidelines, all the stars will have been filmed from their homes in advance of the special.

Kidman and Urban Have Been Homeschooling Their Daughters

Earlier this month, Urban and Kidman opened up about their struggles with parenting during quarantine at home with their family. Kidman has been designated as the family’s teacher and has been homeschooling their daughters, Sunday and Faith, who are 11 and nine years old.

When it comes to being in charge of their children’s homeschooling in these times, Urban said his wife is much more cut out for that than he is.

“It’s definitely not me, given I was a Caboolture High drop out at 15,” he said. “Nic is better at it than me, I failed music.”

Kidman Recently Injured Her Ankle During a Run

On top of parenting struggles, Kidman also injured her ankle after falling over during a run through their neighborhood. She’s since been recovering, and she has said her husband is a “trooper” during these times.

After being photographed wearing a moon boot on her foot, Kidman received words of kindness and get well wishes from fans. She thanked everyone in a post on Instagram after sharing a photo of herself with her husband.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and love,” she wrote. “I’m back on the right track… and almost back on the right foot.”

Urban told The Project that Kidman received the injury when on a run. She didn’t see a pothole, and it caused her to roll her ankle.

“So she’s been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it, but her spirits have been amazing I’ve got to say,” he said. “She has been handling it way better than I would have.”

Urban Performed a Socially Distant Concert in May

Not wanting to stop performing during quarantine, Urban found a way to still hold a concert while keeping with the CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines.

The concert, which he named Urban Underground, was performed in a car park for over 200 healthcare workers, who were able to watch from their cars. He has also been putting on weekly shows from his home music studio and livestreaming on Instagram.

Tune in to CMT Celebrates Our Heroes on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 8 pm. ET/PT on CMT with a three-network simulcast on Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.

