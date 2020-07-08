Addison Rae: Fans Express Concern for TikTok Star’s Wellbeing Amid Silence

TikTok star Addison Rae has been silent on social media, prompting some fans to wonder if she was OK. Rumors swirled about Rae’s silence, with some claiming she was hospitalized, but fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall dismantled the gossip.

“Addison is OK and she’s not in the hospital,” he said, as noted by The TikTok Room. He was confused about how the rumor even started.

Rae has more than 22 million followers on Instagram and nearly 50 million followers on TikTok, where she is best known for her fun dance moves, lipsyncing videos, and signature “pouty face.” When she stopped.posting videos at the end of last month, people became concerned about what was going on with the social media influencer.

Her last TikTok video was posted on June 28 and has since garnered more than 56 million views. It has generated more than 500,000 comments, where fans are curious about what happened to Rae.

Heavy reached out to Rae for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Rae Reportedly Faced Backlash For Alleged Racist Behavior

Addison Rae Tell Kio to say N wordI don’t own copy writes to this video!!! 2020-06-29T17:39:52Z

According to Dexerto.com, Rae was facing backlash for alleged racist behavior in the past. Rae reportedly tried to trick Kio Cyr into saying a racial slur in an old video that recently went viral on June 29. The last time Rae posted a TikTok video was the day the clip resurfaced.

The star was also accused of sharing a video that called the Black Lives Matter movement a cult. In early June, Rae apologized and has actively supported the BLM movement on her accounts.

“I am so sorry to anyone that I may have upset with this,” she wrote, as noted by The TikTok Room. “My intentions are pure and this quote is something that I believe in SO deeply. Again, I am so sorry and I’ll take it down. I believe supporting BLM on social media is just as important and what I’m doing outside of it, which I will continue to do.”

As cited by Buzzfeed, she was also accused of blackfishing after she appeared to used makeup that was too dark. Blackfishing is widely considered cultural appropriation and a type of blackface.

Addison Rae called out for blackfishing by fans. In the now deleted SnapChat, Addison is seen putting on make up to make herself look considerably darker than her complexion. She has 48 million followers on TikTok. More in thread. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/84aONtx5yF — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 29, 2020

Rae Became Addicted to TikTok After Trying It With Friends

Rae first joined TikTok in July 2019. “I got into TikTok because my friends from school and dance were obsessed with it. They were constantly playing all the sounds from it, doing all the trends, and making all these videos,” she told Forbes in an April interview. “One day after being in the background of my friends videos, I wanted to try it out. Instantly, I became addicted.”

Rae said she liked to interact with her fans and consistently post across her various social media platforms. “I like to give back as much as I can. On Twitter, I see what people are saying just by mentioning my name. I always try to like, follow, and respond to those,” she said. “Every once in awhile, I do a following spree. I follow my support pages, and I like all of their photos.”

Rae even created a TikTok with Kourtney Kardashians son, Mason Disick, but her dream collaboration would be with Kylie Jenner. “She’s young, and she’s done so much for herself,” she said. “I would love to meet her. I’ve met Kourtney Kardashian, and she’s so sweet and one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. If she’s anything like Kourtney, I’m sure I would love her.”

READ NEXT: Britney Spears TikTok Video Sparks Concern for Some