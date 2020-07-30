When Does ‘Muppets Now’ Air on Disney Plus? [Release Date & Time]

The new Muppets Now series is finally premiering its first episode for fans to enjoy. Just how long do you have to wait until Muppets Now is live on Disney Plus? You’ll be able to watch the first episode very late tonight or any time on Saturday. Read on for more details about the new series on Disney Plus.

‘Muppets Now’ Will Be Available at 3 AM Eastern on Friday, July 31

Muppets Now is premiering at 3 a.m. Eastern on Friday, July 31. This is the time that all new Disney Plus releases now premiere.

A representative from Disney Plus confirmed with Heavy that new episodes of series on Disney Plus drop at 12 a.m. Pacific/1 a.m. Mountain/2 a.m. Central/3 a.m. Eastern. Heavy has observed in the past that sometimes it may take a little longer for new episodes to appear on some devices.

Typically, most viewers are able to see the new episode appear no later than 30 minutes after the official drop time, but usually even sooner than that.

So you should be able to see the first episode of Muppets Now between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Disney Plus on Friday, July 31. That’s between 2:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, between 1:05 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Mountain, and between 12:05 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific.

So in summary, if you’re looking for the new episode at 3:00 a.m. Eastern and it’s not there yet, it may take some time for it to show up on all devices. You might just have to wait a few more minutes or refresh your browser or device.

About the New Series

You can only watch Muppets Now on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

According to Disney:

“Muppets Now” is The Muppets Studio’s first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+. In the sixepisode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him. Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in “Muppets Now” with the kind of startling silliness and chaotic fun that made them famous. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best.

The series is produced by Disney and Soapbox Films. The Muppet performers are:

Dave Goelz

Matt Vogel

Bill Barretta

David Rudman

Eric Jacobson

Peter Linz

The new series is directed by Vito Masano, Rufus Scot Chruch, and Chris Alender. It’s produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Films.

