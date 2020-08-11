AGT 2020 Voting: How to Vote for America’s Got Talent Season 15

America’s Got Talent Season 15 is officially starting up the live shows, meaning live voting is about to open and contestants will be performing for America’s vote rather than just for the judges’ opinions.

If you want your favorite contestants to move forward each week to other rounds of the competition, then you’ll need to vote for them. Luckily, there are several methods for voters to use.

Whether you’d like to use the Official America’s Got Talent app to vote, cast your votes online through NBC’s AGT website, or even use your Xfinity X1 remote to vote, you can choose which one works best for you.

Read on to learn more about how to vote for America’s Got Talent season 15.

Vote Online for Your Favorite Contestants

The voting window for America’s Got Talent opens at the start of the show and will close at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT the following morning, according to NBC.

To vote online or using the app, viewers must set up an NBC Universal profile, and then they will be able to vote once the live shows begin.

To vote online, viewers must visit the official website here and sign in with that NBC Universal profile. Then, users must choose the acts they would like to assign votes to and submit them by clicking “Submit Votes.” Votes may be assigned, saved and changed at any time prior to the end of the voting window (7 a.m. ET the following morning for online and in-app voting).

To vote using the Xfinity X1 Set-Top Box, viewers must have both the Xfinity X1 box, the Xfinity Voice Remote and an Xfinity subscription that includes NBC.

If you are watching a live show during your regional time zone’s broadcast and up to one hour later, press the info button when prompted on the screen to vote. If this prompt does not appear, you must use your voice remote to search for America’s Got Talent and pull up the show page where there will be a bar with various options including “Vote.”

The final option for the Xfinity remote voting is to use the voice command “Vote for AGT.” It should activate the voting screen on your telivision.

“Once you have arrived at the Xfinity X1 voting screen, use your Xfinity Voice Remote to select an act and confirm your vote,” NBC writes. “Once you have clicked the ‘confirm’ button, your vote will be submitted and counted as valid.”

You can vote for each act up to 10 times during the overnight voting window, which ends at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday night for Xfinity voters.

Use the App to Cast Your ‘AGT’ Vote

To use the app to vote, you simply have to download it from the app store during voting or before it begins. When opening the app, users will see a countdown to when voting will officially open, and once it is opened, they can vote up to ten times for their favorite contestant.

To sign up to vote on the app, after downloading, viewers must set up a profile or sign-in using an existing profile. To do this, users can use an email address, Facebook account, Google account or their Apple ID.

After signing in to an account, click on the acts of your choice to assign a number of votes to that act, and you submit those votes using the “Submit Votes” button. Votes may be assigned, saved and changed at any time prior to the end of the voting window (7 a.m. ET the following morning for online and in-app voting).

You may vote via the app 10 times per email address.

The AGT app isn’t just for voting, however. Instead of just voting, viewers can use the app to play along, vote and save while watching the show, according to the NBC website.

“We strongly recommend that you review your sign-in method on NBC.com, so please attempt to sign in as soon as you can,” the NBC website reads.

They also offer a tip for users of the app. “You can subscribe to push notifications on the AGT App to get a message as soon as the vote window opens during the ET/CT broadcast!,” the website reads. “In addition to offering the opportunity to vote, the app allows you to tweet at the judges and Terry, watch clips and more!”

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

