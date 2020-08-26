AGT Winners & Eliminations Tonight: Who Got Voted Off? 8/26/2020 Results

August 26 brought with it America’s votes for their favorites acts from week 3 of the America’s Got Talent season 15 quarterfinals. At the end of the night, after the results were revealed, only 5 acts made it through, advancing to the semifinals. The other acts were eliminated, ending their time on AGT.

So, what happened during the week 3 quarterfinals results episode? Which acts won over the judges and the viewers at home? Which acts saw their journey on AGT come to an end? Read on for your answers.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals Week 3 Results Recap

The acts that performed in week 3 of the live quarterfinals were Cristina Rae, Alan Silva, Malik Dope, Annie Jones, Bone-Breakers, Dance Town Family, Sheldon Riley, Max Major, Thomas Day, Usama Siddiquee, Nolan Neal, and WAFFLE Crew. While Simon Cowell continued to recover at home from his broken back and subsequent surgery, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara served as the 3 judges (without the support of a guest judge this week).

After a recap of the previous night’s performances, Terry Crews announced that the three acts that landed in the middle of the pack after viewers’ votes were WAFFLE Crew, Malik Dope, and Nolan Neal. Viewers at home could vote for their favorite via the “Dunkin Save,” which would save one act from elimination and send them through to the semifinals at the end of the night. Howie Mandel said he was shocked that those three acts were the ones in need of saving and that all three were his “favorite of the night.”

The first act of the night sent through to the semifinals was Alan Silva. Unfortunately for Dance Town Family, who were tuning in via live stream, that meant that they were eliminated and sent home.

