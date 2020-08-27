RHONY Relationship Update: Is Dorinda Medley Back Together With Ex John Mahdessian?

In the preview posted by Bravo for the August 27 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda Medley’s ex-boyfriend, John Mahdessian, makes an appearance. However, Medley broke up with Mahdessian earlier this season, so his appearance during this episode may leave some fans wondering if the two are in fact back together.

Currently, it doesn’t look like Medley and Mahdessian are back together. During a May 2020 episode of Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, Medley explained that the two are still good friends, which may be why he appears on the episode. “We’re still very good friends. I call him two, three times a week…” Medley explained on the podcast, as noted by Bravo.

Medley continued, saying that she doesn’t really consider their split a true “break-up.” Medley told The Daily Dish, as noted by Bravo, “First of all, I’m 55. So, we’re not breaking up, we’re not in high school. Second of all, it was a seven and a half year relationship, so you don’t ‘break up.’ It’s not like, ‘I really don’t want to date you anymore.’ We both just realized, and I think women do, that things were changing. And I was sort of moving in one direction and John was moving into the other.”

It was first reported that the two had split in September 2019, according to People. The breakup, as well as its aftermath, was played out on this season of The Real Housewives of New York.

Medley May Be Dating Someone New

The First look at RHONY (Season 12) Reunion | (Season 12, Episodes 22, 23, & 24) | #RHONYThe RHONY Reunion starts Thurs. Sep. 10th at 9/8c on Bravo 2020-08-27T21:39:43Z

In a sneak preview posted by Bravo for The Real Housewives Of New York Season 12 reunion special, Medley’s dating life seems to be a big topic of conversation. In the preview, host Andy Cohen asks Medley, “Where are you at with dating?” In response, Medley says, “Time will tell.” After Medley says that, the camera cuts to Leah McSweeney, who has a surprised look on her face.

During the preview, Cohen also asks Medley if she’s seeing someone, and in response, Medley says, “We’ll see, we’ll see.” If it’s true that Medley is, in fact, dating someone new, there seems to be no evidence of a new man on her social media pages. Viewers will just have to wait until the reunion premiere to hear more about her dating life.

Medley Said The Split Was ‘Painful’

Even though their split may have been amicable doesn’t mean that it wasn’t difficult for Medley. During the May 14 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Medley spoke about the breakup, citing it as “painful.” “The breakup with John is sad. I mean, it’s terrible. But I also know that I have to do what’s best for me now,” Medley said during the episode, as noted by People.

Medley continued, as noted by People, “Endings are painful, but they’re sometimes good and healthy and needed. It’s so easy just to keep communicating and just falling into old habits. Because I have a feeling if I didn’t do this, it would just keep staying plateaued for 10 years, 15 years. And then what?”

