‘Love Island’ USA TV Schedule 2020: Season 2 Time & Channel

In this time of COVID-19 quarantine, most TV shows have had to shut down. But there are a couple of reality shows that have managed to isolate production and forge ahead. Enter Love Island, which features 11 singles who are ready to mingle. Here’s what you need to know about the TV schedule, time, channel, host, cast, and more.

Love Island Season 2 Date & Time: The Love Island premiere is Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour episode.

Love Island Season 2 Channel: The U.S. version of this popular reality show airs on CBS.

Love Island USA – Meet The Season 2 IslandersQuarantine can't stop these 11 sexy singles from looking for true love during lockdown. Summer will hit the highest temperatures yet when Season 2 of Love Island USA premieres with a two-hour episode on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. LEARN MORE: https://www.cbs.com/shows/love-island/ Watch the two-hour Season 2 premiere of Love Island on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. Then, escape with all-new episodes nightly—including Love Island: More To Watch, a two-hour weekly recap show each Saturday at 8/7c, featuring exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage—at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe To "Love Island USA" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/2XlIjld For more content from "Love Island USA", click HERE: https://bit.ly/345fF9X Like "Love Island USA" on Facebook HERE: https://bit.ly/31X6eH0 Follow "Love Island USA" on Twitter HERE: https://bit.ly/2PXeiSt Follow "Love Island USA" on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2E5l6uK U.S. Viewers Watch full episodes of "Love Island USA" HERE: https://bit.ly/3g7iSrL Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5j1qgD0b0X Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet HERE: https://cbs.app.link/6CJTgh7b0X Enjoy new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access Plus, stream "Chappelle's Show," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "The Challenge," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and many more hit series recently added from MTV, Comedy Central, Smithsonian Channel, BET, and Nickelodeon. Subscribe now! https://bit.ly/3iNiVLa 2020-08-17T16:00:31Z

Love Island Season 2 TV Schedule: The show airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT. However, there will be preemptions sometimes, so check your local listing to know for sure if the show is airing that night.

The first preemption is actually happening Wednesday, August 26 because CBS is running new episodes of Big Brother and Tough as Nails, followed by an hour of the 2020 Republican National Convention. But generally, Love Island will air every night of the week at 9 p.m. with the weekly recap airing for two hours on Saturday nights.

Love Island Season 2 Hosts: Arielle Vandenberg returns the host. She is an actress and comedian whose credits include How I Met Your Mother, Greek, The Ugly Truth, Bones, and hosting Car Show for the app Go90. Arielle is an accomplished content creator, sharing her hilarious content with millions of followers per day across her social channels, including her former weekly Snapchat interview series, “Snap Hangs,” which featured Julianne Hough, Sophia Bush, Nina Dobrev, Derek Hough, and Maroon 5’s James Valentine.

Matthew Hoffman returns as the narrator. Hoffman appeared nationally on ABC hosting The Greatest Interview Ever With Matthew Hoffman on “People’s List” (ABC News / People Magazine), starring Jerry O’Connell. Hoffman also hosts the celebrity interview show Sit Down With The Stars for Regal Cinemas and has recently appeared as a special correspondent for Extra. Hoffman can be seen hosting You Know That Scene for Focus Features as well.

Love Island USA – New Twists Will Keep Islanders On Their Toes In Season 2For Season 2, Love Island is coming back bigger and bolder than before. Learn more about what the Islanders can expect while living in Las Vegas and placing their bets on big romance. Watch the two-hour Season 2 premiere of Love Island USA on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. LEARN MORE: https://www.cbs.com/shows/love-island/ Watch the two-hour Season 2 premiere of Love Island on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. Then, escape with all-new episodes nightly at 9/8c—including Love Island: More To Watch, a two-hour weekly recap show each Saturday at 8/7c, featuring exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage—on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe To "Love Island USA" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/2XlIjld For more content from "Love Island USA", click HERE: https://bit.ly/345fF9X Like "Love Island USA" on Facebook HERE: https://bit.ly/31X6eH0 Follow "Love Island USA" on Twitter HERE: https://bit.ly/2PXeiSt Follow "Love Island USA" on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2E5l6uK U.S. Viewers Watch full episodes of "Love Island USA" HERE: https://bit.ly/3g7iSrL Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5j1qgD0b0X Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet HERE: https://cbs.app.link/6CJTgh7b0X Enjoy new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access Plus, stream "Chappelle's Show," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "The Challenge," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and many more hit series recently added from MTV, Comedy Central, Smithsonian Channel, BET, and Nickelodeon. Subscribe now! https://bit.ly/3iNiVLa Visit the Love Island USA store! Open NOW: https://amzn.to/327Ow2W Get your personalized Love Island USA official water bottle HERE: https://amzn.to/2ZZREMa — Love Island features a group of single “Islanders” who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up—those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. 2020-08-20T15:57:10Z

Love Island Season 2 Cast: The initial cast is comprised of 11 singles, with new Islanders to be announced and revealed as the season films. The 11 cast members include:

Kaitlynn Anderson 27, promotions

Mackenzie Dipman, 24, student

Tre Forte, 25, personal trainer

James McCool, 27, personal trainer

Johnny Middlebrooks, 22, student

Justine Ndiba, 27, billing coordinator/go-go dancer

Carrington Rodriguez, 22, sales manager

Connor Trott, 23, auditor

Moira Tumas, 28, shopping channel model

Cely Vazquez, 24, legal secretary

Jeremiah White, 22, store sales associate

Love Island Season 2 COVID-19 Safety Precautions: All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined “bubbles” where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation.

They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms. Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing. Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

Love Island Season 2 App: Fans can truly immerse themselves in the experience by using the Love Island app for around-the-clock content, messages, and all the gossip from inside the villa. Users get a say in who is hot and who is not, can stir things up by deciding who stays and who goes packing, and will receive exclusive updates straight to the palm of their hand. It is available for Android and iOS.

Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap show airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Love Island USA Season 2 Online Without Cable