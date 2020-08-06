Marrying Millions Season 2 Premiere Time, Date & Schedule

Marrying Millions, Lifetime’s hit reality series following eight regular people who are dating, and hoping to someday marry very rich millionaires, returns with an all-new second season on Wednesday, August 5 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

Season 2 features five new couples and two returning, fan-favorite pairs from the first season. Bill and Brianna and Gentille and Brian are back this season to give fans an update on their lives today, while Rodney and Desiry, Dani and Donovan, Rick and Erica, Kevin and Kattie, and Nonie and Reese will all be introduced this season.

Keep reading for details on Season 2, including the title and synopsis of the first few episodes, details on the plot, and the schedule for the new season:

New Episodes Air Wednesday Nights at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime

Marrying Millions Season 2 Trailer | Premieres August 5 at 10/9c | Lifetime

Marrying Millions airs every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET following new episodes of Married at First Sight. Season 1 featured 10 episodes, so fans can expect at least as many for the new season. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below, courtesy of the Lifetime schedule:

EPISODE 2.1, STEAKS WITH SNAKES: “After an eventful first year together, Brianna and Bill plan a big blowout in honor of Brianna’s 22nd birthday. They soon come to find that some of their culture clash issues from their first year are still alive and well. Brian and Gentille reconnect for the first time since their wedding day breakup. Business powerhouse Nonie confronts her skater boyfriend, Reese, about his refusal to meet her friends. Desiry questions the real reason why Rodney has kept their two-year relationship a secret.” (airs August 5, 2020)

EPISODE 2.2, RICH MAN, POOR MAN: “After Bri’s mom causes a big blowout with Bill’s ex-wife, Bri is left scrambling to mend the rift between the two families. Young and in love, 23-year-old Erica prepares for a showdown between her dad and her much older boyfriend Rick. Reese faces his family’s fury regarding the future of his relationship with Nonie. Multi-millionaire Kevin wants his unemployed girlfriend Kattie to split the dinner bill with him.” (airs August 12, 2020)

The New Season Follows Relationships Where One Partner is Extremely Wealthy & One is ‘Definitely Not’

According to the Lifetime press release, Season 2 of Marrying Millions follows “relationships where one partner is incredibly wealthy and the other is definitively not, leading the couple to face intense scrutiny from family and friends and questions about whether it’s true love…or true love of the money and lavish lifestyles.”

The statement continues, “While these love stories may sound like modern-day fairytales, they are not without major challenges as the couples must try to bridge their vast differences and fit into each other worlds.” The show is produced by the same creators as TLC’s popular reality series, 90 Day Fiancé.

“Marrying Millions continues to expand our unique relationship content,“ said Gena McCarthy, EVP Development and Programming Lifetime Unscripted. “We’re excited to introduce five outrageously relatable new couples as they all navigate clashes of class, culture and background in pursuit of love and the American Dream.”

New episodes of Marrying Millions air Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

