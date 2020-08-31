Serial Killer Samuel Little Was Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences in Prison

Samuel Little is number one on the FBI’s list of the most prolific serial killers in American history. He has been convicted of multiple murders and confessed to killing 93 women over the span of decades. Little is currently serving multiple life sentences in prison.

The FBI believes that “all of his confessions are credible.” Little is now 80 years old, and the FBI has positively linked him to 50 murders. They are looking for help in identifying the remaining 43 victims that Little has confessed to killing.

The FBI has released over a dozen sketches drawn by Little of the women he said he killed. The sketches were accompanied by information about where the serial killer said he met the women.

Little Has Been Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences

At the time of writing, Samuel Little is 80 years old and is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at California State Prison in Los Angeles County according to the California Department of Corrections.

At the time of his sentencing in 2014, Little maintained his innocence, but he has since begun to confess to dozens of murders and cold cases. Little uses a wheelchair to get around and suffers from heart problems as well as diabetes.

Dozens of his confessions have either been unmatched to a victim or matched to a Jane Doe. Many of the crimes took place in Los Angeles between 1987 and 1996, as well as cities all over the United States. All of Little’s murders took place between 1970 and 2005.

Little was originally sentenced to three life sentences in California and has also been sentenced to consecutive life terms in Ohio according to Cleveland.com. The serial killer has been sentenced in the cases of Mary Jo Peyton and Rose Evans in Ohio.

Samuel Little Was Previously Acquitted of Murder

In the 1980s, Samuel Little was the suspect in two separate murder investigations. The first, the murder of Patricia Ann Mount, resulted in an acquittal, and Little could not be connected to the murder of Melinda Rose LaPree through physical evidence, so he was not tried for that murder at the time.

He ultimately walked free, but he had been accused of beating, raping and strangling the 26-year-old woman, according to the Gainseville Sun.

According to court records cited by the website, Mount was last seen at a bar dancing with a man identified as Little. The jury in the case deliberated for less than a half hour before acquitting him of the crime.

The prosecution later admitted that the case had been a weak one, and defense attorney John Kearns said “there is more doubt than there is fact” in his closing statements.

Little was found guilty of two murders in September 2014. The FBI has since released a timeline of his life and his crimes as well as details of his unmatched confessions and sketches of his alleged victims. He is serving multiple life sentences for murder.

Paintings and images drawn by Little of his alleged victims were released in hopes that the currently unidentified victims of Little will be able to be identified and receive their own justice, though Little is in prison. The FBI notes that Little’s recollection of dates and clothing worn by a victim may not always be accurate, and any potential links should not be dismissed based on those factors alone.

“We are hoping that someone — family member, former neighbor, friend — might recognize the victim and provide that crucial clue in helping authorities make an identification,” said FBI spokesperson Shayne Buchwald, according to CNN. “We want to give these women their names back and their family some long awaited answers. It’s the least we can do.”

The entire gallery of images along with Little speaking about each of the women is available on the FBI website. Tips can be submitted online, or if you have any information, you can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI also urges anyone with information about the victims to call or email analysts at the FBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Program at 800-634-4097.

