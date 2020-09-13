WATCH: Unearthed Jada Pinkett Smith & Tasha Smith Video Goes Viral

An unearthed video of Jada Pinkett Smith and Tasha Smith started to go viral via Twitter on September 13 as some netizens quipped Pinkett Smith was looking for an “entanglement.” The term stems from Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk in July, where she confirmed that she and singer August Alsina had a relationship–though she called it an “entanglement.”

The video, originally filmed in 1996, was shared by Twitter user Tee Tee on September 12. By the following day, the clip had garnered over 450,000 views and more than 10,000 shares. Pinkett Smith’s name also became a top-trending topic on the microblog with more than 19,000 mentions. “Dawg look at Jada & Tasha Smith in 96,” Tee Tee captioned the video.

The top comment under the post said, “Jada was looking like she wanted to take a risk.”

Dawg look at Jada & Tasha Smith in 96 😍🤎 pic.twitter.com/mz5wk27pca — Tee Tee (@taniahneosoul) September 13, 2020

Pinkett Smith & Alsina Had a Relationship When She & Will Smith Split

After dancing around the rumor for years, Pinkett Smith confirmed that she and Alsina were together, saying that the relationship occurred when she and her husband were contemplating splitting.

“I was done with yo a–. I was done with you,” Will Smith said during the discussion. “Marriages have that though.”

The Smiths have been married since 1997 and have two children together: 22-year-old Jaden and 19-year-old Willow. Will Smith is also the father of 27-year-old Trey, who he had during a previous relationship.

Even though they were going through a tough time, Pinkett Smith said there was never any secrets in her marriage. “I feel like there are a lot of couples that go through those periods. And a lot of couples that separate and think it’s over. One thing I’ll say about you and I is that there’s never been secrets,” she said.

Alsina Said Will Smith Gave Him Permission To Be with Pinkett Smith

The Smiths were essentially forced to address Jada’s relationship with Alsina after he sat down for an interview with radio host Angela Yee where he opened up about being with the famous actress. He wanted people to know that Will Smith gave him his blessing.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” Alsina told Yee. “Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership that they have spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.”

During her Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith scoffed at the idea that Will Smith gave Alsina permission. “The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself,” she said. “I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s also not a homewrecker. Which he’s not.”

During the same discussion, Pinkett Smith explained that she originally befriended Alsina to help him with his mental health after meeting the singer through her son. Their relationship later blossomed and became romantic.

READ NEXT: Inside the August Alsina & Jada Pinkett Smith Alleged Cheating Scandal