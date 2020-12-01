‘Juno’ Star Ellen Page Comes Out as Transgender: ‘My Name is Elliott’

Ellen Page, best known for her work in the film Juno, and the Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, revealed on December 1 that she is transgender, and her name is now Elliot Page.

The 33-year-old Oscar nominee wrote a letter on her Twitter page, @TheElliotPage, to reveal her life decision. Married to partner Emma Portner since 2018, Page wrote, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

As defined by The Human Rights campaign:

The word “transgender” – or trans – is an umbrella term for people whose gender identity is different from the sex assigned to us at birth. Although the word “transgender” and our modern definition of it only came into use in the late 20th century, people who would fit under this definition have existed in every culture throughout recorded history.

Emma Portnoy Shared a Supportive Message on Instagram After Page Revealed She’s Transgender

Minutes after Page shared her news, Portnoy posted a copy of her partner’s letter on her Instagram page. She wrote, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

READ NEXT: Congenital Glaucoma: Inside Andrea Bocelli’s Disease Causing His Blindness