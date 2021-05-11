How to Audition for Next Season of ‘American Idol’

A winner hasn’t been declared yet on season 19 of “American Idol,” but the ABC show is already gearing up for the next season.

During the May 9, 2021 episode, right before the top five contestants were revealed, “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest announced that aspiring artists can start signing up to receive casting alerts for upcoming virtual open calls and auditions.

Following the live announcement, the longtime host took to Instagram with a video encouraging fans to audition if they think they have what it takes, adding, “And you probably do.”

Here’s how to sign up if you’re interested in auditioning.

Here’s How to Sign Up for Audition Alerts and Compete on the Next Season of ‘American Idol’

Fans can sign up now to receive audition alerts about upcoming virtual open calls and auditions.

To sign-up, visit AmericanIdol.com/Auditions! and create an Idol account if you don’t already have one. At the time of writing, there’s no information on when and where the open calls and auditions will take place. However, those who sign up for the alerts will receive an email or text notifying them of dates and locations per the show’s official website.

“American Idol” plans to hold virtual auditions again as the show has done since season 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Heavy previously reported.

When is the Season 19 Finale and Who Will Win the Top Prize?

Before auditions begin for the next season of “American Idol,” a season 19 winner will be declared live on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The episode will be three hours long and is set to air live coast-to-coast.

The top five contestants are Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, Caleb Kennedy, Chayce Beckham, and Casey Bishop. They each received the most votes from fans during the May 9 episode following their performances of Coldplay and Mother’s Day songs. Arthur Gunn and Hunter Metts were eliminated during the live show.

Now that comeback winner Gunn is out of the running, Golden Derby predicts Bishop will win the Idol crown, after nailing her two May 9 performances of Coldplay’s “Paradise” and “Ironic” by Alanis Morisette. Close in second will be Pence, who sung “Yellow” by Coldplay and “You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker.

The next “American Idol” episode airs live on Sunday, May 16. The top five will perform yet again for America’s vote before two are eliminated. During the episode, contestants will be mentored by FINNEAS, a musician most famous for his musical collaborations with his superstar sister Billie Eilish.

𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓 𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐘 we narrow down to your ✨ 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝟑 ✨ You vote again 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 to decide who makes it to the 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗘 …and 🎶 @ashemusic & @finneas perform “𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭” 🎶#AmericanIdol — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 10, 2021

According to Variety, the finalists will be grouped together to perform two of his songs, including, “Break My Heart” and “What They’ll Say About Us.” FINNEAS will also perform alongside Ashe in a song titled “Till Forever Comes Apart.” Also during the episode, the five remaining contestants will each sing two additional songs; one from a musical idol of theirs and the other, an original single.

Throughout season 19, the contestants have received guidance from “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. They’ve also been mentored by a host of guest stars, including John Stamos and Chris Martin. And have had the opportunity to perform at Disney World in Orlando.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

