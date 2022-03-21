‘American Idol’ Viewers Blast Show as ‘Staged,’ ‘Annoying’

Some fans of ABC’s “American Idol” are upset with the show after the fourth episode of auditions from season 20 aired. The episode featured many auditions, but it also featured shenanigans from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan as well as long-time host Ryan Seacrest.

During the episode, which aired on Sunday, March 20, 2022, fans took to Twitter and Reddit to discuss what was happening as well as share what annoyed them about the show.

“Sure are annoying tonight #AmericanIdol,” one person tweeted.

Some Fans Were Annoyed With the Judges

During the show, there was some time spent on the judges having fun during auditions; at one point, they sang karaoke, and at another, they danced an Irish jig. Viewers aren’t always happy about the time that is spent on these parts of the show.

“…..and shenanigans like an Irish jig is why we get 5 auditions in a 2 hour time span,” one person replied in the live discussion Reddit thread. A reply to their comment reads, “but it’s good tv! Said no one on this Reddit thread.”

Another person commented about the karaoke, writing, “and…here we go wasting more time…who freaking cares about karaoke”

“This filler crap is so annoying,” another wrote, followed by another person saying, “I honestly wouldn’t mind the goofy judge bits if they would also air more than 4 auditions per hour.”

There were fourteen auditions featured in the 2-hour show on “American Idol” season 20, episode four. Of those auditions, 10 were full-length segments that featured a backstory as well as the actual audition.

“So far not feeling this episode, the judges attempt at slapstick comedy with contestants that aren’t up to par is getting to be too much,” one person replied to the thread.

Others thought specific judges were annoying.

“Katy Perry is so annoying idk if she thinks her actions are cute,” one person replied.

Another wrote, “May I please punch Katy in her overacting face?”

One person thinks Seacrest has improved, however, writing, “only decent thing about this show… Ryan is actually less annoying than in the past.”

Some Think the Show Is ‘Staged’

In some cases, the fans thought the show was “staged.”

“Everything seems so staged,” one person wrote on the Reddit thread.

Another wrote, “MORE TEARS! WOW! HOW ORIGINAL!!”

Some miss the old days of “American Idol,” even with the product placement that sometimes happened on the show.

“Give me a Coca Cola cup, put me in a Ford, and put me on AT&T,” one comment on the thread read. “Anything to give me old Idol vibes. ANYTHING AT ALL. I can’t take it anymore.”

One person replied, “‘Dim the lights.’ ‘It’s a no from me, Dawg.’ ‘That was a performance you would see on a cruise ship.’ The best seasons of ‘Idol’ were seasons 4 through 8.'”

What Is the ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule?

There are only two more episodes of auditions after the March 20, 2022 episode of “American Idol.” Those episodes air on Monday, March 21, and Sunday, March 27. The March 27 episode is one hour long and is set to air at 11:35 p.m. Eastern, immediately following the airing of the Grammy Awards on ABC.

After those episodes, the show will move on to Hollywood Week. On March 28, contestants will compete in the Genre Challenge, and on April 2, that part of the competition will conclude. On April 3, the remaining contestants will compete in the Hollywood Duets Challenge, which leads directly to the Showstopper Round.

The schedule after that gets a little bit murky, as there are no more official announcements. Live shows will likely start in mid-to-late April.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

