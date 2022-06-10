‘American Idol’ Champ Joins Jimmie Allen in Performance

“American Idol” champion Noah Thompson performed at CMA fest alongside “American Idol” alum and country music star Jimmie Allen.

Thompson went to Nashville in order to perform during the set, and he also took time to perform his single “One Day Tonight” at the Bluebird Café.

“Honored to sit on a stage and sing #onedaytonight with these legendary people at the famous @bluebirdcafetn,” Thompson wrote on Instagram following that performance.

He Performed His Single During Jimmie Allen’s Set at CMA Fest

The “American Idol” winner took the stage during Jimmie Allen’s set at CMA Fest on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

“We’ve got a lot of plans [for CMA Fest] actually,” Thompson told Music Mayhem Magazine ahead of the performance. “I’m trying to just get an idea of what Nashville’s like, you know what I mean? I guess that’s what I’m trying to do for me. At CMA Fest, I’m gonna be performing ‘One Day Tonight’ with Jimmie Allen’s band, so looking forward to that.”

He shared that he first met Allen on FaceTime ahead of their performance.

“Jimmie is awesome,” he said. “He’s a really good dude. He basically said for me to look at him as an older brother. He understands, he’s been in my shoes before, so he gets it and wants to help me out that way. So I appreciate him for that.”

After the performance, Thompson shared his experience on Instagram.

“I can’t believe I just got to go on stage at @cma with @jimmieallen and his band,” he wrote. “I’m feeling so blessed. Honestly, what is this life?”

Thompson Shared a Touching Post About Winning ‘American Idol’

The day after the 20-year-old singer was crowned the winner, Thompson posted on Instagram to thank his fans and share his feelings about the win.

“Had a hard time making this post because I truly couldn’t find the words to say,” he wrote. “I was in complete shock this moment and I still am and I probably always will be! Thank you all for giving me this opportunity, thank you for everyone who voted, thank you guys so much for everything!!”

He added, “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you all so thank you guys so so much. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey and seeing where this thing goes. Love all of you all. #americanidol #inshock #thankyall.”

The morning after winning the competition, Thompson and the runner-up, Huntergirl, appeared on “Good Morning America” to talk about the competition and what it was like to win the show.

“I was kinda, just shocked, you know?” Thompson shared when asked what was going through his mind when he heard his name as the winner of the competition. “Like, truthfully, I came into this competition not even thinking that I’d get a Golden Ticket, so, to hear my name at the end, that was amazing.”

Thompson was signed up to audition for the competition by his friend, Arthur, who also came to his audition with him. When asked what he was going to say to Arthur, Thompson said that he wanted to give him a “big old hug.”

“American Idol” is expected to return in the spring of 2023 for season 21 of the show. Each of the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest are expected to return.

READ NEXT: Listen to ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Huntergirl’s First Post-Idol Song