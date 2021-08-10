Nicole Kidman Dishes on Husband Keith Urban’s Reaction to Sex Scenes

In a recent interview, Nicole Kidman opened up to E! News’ Daily Pop about her husband, Keith Urban’s, reaction to her on-camera sex scenes.

During the interview, she shared, “My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it. And he also doesn’t get involved in– he sees the show at the very end… and he’s fresh eyes. He doesn’t read the script… he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set. He’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in, so, he doesn’t really know much about what I’m doing.”

The two have been married since 2006, and share two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 13, and Margaret, 10. Kidman also has two children with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise: Isabella Jane, 28, and Connor Antony, 26.

Nicole Kidman: ‘I’ll Pass On Films’

Since marrying Urban, Kidman has lived in Nashville. In her 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kidman said of Urban, “He’s pretty much the flip side of neurotic.”

In the same interview, Kidman spoke about how she chooses certain projects. She shared, “I’ll pass on films. We have a system worked out to keep the family together. When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much. Literally—it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

Recently, Kidman has played the female lead in projects like “The Undoing” and “Big Little Lies”, both for HBO.

“Nine Perfect Strangers”, in which Kidman stars, was created by Liane Moriarty and Nicole Kidman and adapted for TV by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth.

In the words of Paste Magazine, the show “excels in balancing its incredible ensemble cast.” The review continued, “Of the star-studded cast, Kidman and Shannon give standout performances.”

According to a recent interview, Kidman stayed in character for five months to film the Hulu series. Speaking to TCA, per Deadline, Kidman said, “I’d only respond as Masha… I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time so I remember going over to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart, holding their hand, they would talk to me or use my name Nicole when I would completely ignore them.”

According to The Boot, Urban and Kidman met in 2005, at an event called G’Day LA, which the outlet described as a “Hollywood event honoring Australians.”

They married in Sydney in 2006.

When Urban spoke to The Boot, he said of his wife, “I don’t even know if she’s changed my life; she’s given me a life,” Urban tells The Boot of his beautiful wife. “There’s seemingly no relevance to my previous life before meeting her. I have such deep love and gratitude for everything she’s done for me.”