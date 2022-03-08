‘American Idol’s’ Ryan Seacrest Selling Beverly Hills Home

Longtime “American Idol” host, radio and TV personality, and talk show host Ryan Seacrest is putting one of his homes on the market for a cool $6 million — and it’s his smaller Beverly Hills-area home, according to Realtor.com. In case you’re curious, this is not the home that was previously owned by former “American Idol” judge and fellow talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Here is what you need to know.

Ryan Seacrest Is Looking To Sell His Home For Almost Double What He Paid For It

According to Realtor.com, Seacrest’s smaller Beverly Hills home is a mid-century modern abode that was built in 1957. He bought it in 2012 for $3 million and is selling it now for $5.8 million.

The listing for 1263 Lago Vista Place in Beverly Hills is full of beautiful photos, showing off a gated street view, a hot tub on the terrace, and gorgeous views of Los Angeles from its perch in the hills.

The property boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms, which includes a “large owner’s suite” that has an en-suite bathroom with a jetted tub.

The listing reads:

An incredible opportunity to remodel or rebuild and create spectacular value/upside. Property is street to street, over an acre, and located at the end of a very prime cul-de-sac north of Sunset in the City of Beverly Hills surrounded by multi-million-dollar estates. Very impressive frontage on one of Beverly Hills most prime streets, enter through private courtyard to 3-story home built in 1957, features large living room, gourmet kitchen, family room, large owner’s suite and 4 other bedrooms. Property features stunning city views spanning across the LA Basin. There is a pool, deck, and terrace, property is sold in its as-is condition. An incredible value and opportunity.

This comes on the heels of Seacrest trying to sell his larger Beverly Hills property, a 1963 estate that sits on three acres.

Seacrest Now Has Two Beverly Hills Properties For Sale

Just half a mile away from the smaller home is Seacrest’s $70 million compound that was previously owned by Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The two ladies purchased the property in 2007 then sold it to Seacrest in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The property boasts nine bedrooms and nearly 10,000 square feet, plus two guest-houses and a separate three-bedroom home on more than three acres. There is also a swimming pool and a pond.

Seacrest listed the property for $85 million in November 2020 but it is now down to just under $70 million, according to Realtor.

According to a 2011 profile in Architectural Digest, the mansion was originally built for actor Laurence Harvey and was later owned by actor Joan Collins and then the co-creator of “Will & Grace” Max Mutchnick. It was DeGeneres and de Rossi’s seventh house they bought together and flipped. It has become a bit of a hobby for them.

“There comes a time when I get antsy and need to do something else,” DeGeneres told the magazine.

She added, “We never had a house when I was growing up … The first thing I did when I made money was buy a house. And then—”

De Rossi chimed in, “Another one. And another one and another one and another one…”

In November 2020, real estate agent Kurt Rappaport told Mansion Global that the property is not “ostentatious,” it’s “the opposite” of that.

“[The home is] like a beautiful painting, you can’t help but notice its beauty. It’s perfectly proportioned and it’s set in the middle of incredible gardens. It just has a great calming feeling to it,” said the listing agent.

“American Idol” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

