Is ‘Big Brother VIP” Televised in the US?

“Big Brother VIP,” the Australian version of “Celebrity Big Brother” is underway Down Under and the news coming out of the “Big Brother” hotel is juicy. Since we’re fresh out of the most recent season of “Big Brother” and not yet to the next season of “Celebrity Big Brother” here in the U.S., we’re jonesing for some showmances and drama from inside the hotel!

The celebrities currently staying in the “Big Brother” house in Sydney, Australia are vying for a $100,000 prize which will be donated to the charity of their choice. Omarosa, Caitlyn Jenner and Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle, Jr. are among the celebrity guests. Naturally, what we want to know is if we can watch “Big Brother VIP” in the U.S.

Here’s what you need to know:

Here’s How to Watch ‘Big Brother VIP’ in the U.S.

“Big Brother VIP” is a spin-off of “Big Brother” that is currently airing in Australia. The twist this year is that the houseguests are staying in a hotel rather than a house, a promo for the show revealed. This season is the second season of the celebrity version of “Big Brother” in Australia and the first celebrity season since 2002, the “Big Brother” wiki revealed.

The easiest way to watch “Big Brother VIP” in the U.S. is via a VPN. A VPN will allow superfans of the “Big Brother” franchise to set the location of their computer to another country — in this case Australia — so that the website 7plus.com.au is accessible in the U.S.

A 30-day free trial of a VPN is available from ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial. After the free trial, it costs $8.32 per month if you opt-in for the $99.95 annual plan. A six-month plan for $59.95 runs $9.95 per month. If you want to go month-to-month to watch only “Big Brother VIP,” it will cost $12.95 a month.

The Cast of ‘Big Brother VIP’ Includes a Few Recognizable Americans

The cast of the second season of Australia’s version of “Celebrity Big Brother” is made up of a who’s who of actors, athletes, models, reality TV stars, and Meghan Markle’s brother. They are staying at the Big Brother Hotel, which has been specially built in Sydney’s Olympic Park just for the show, Metro reported.

American fans of “Big Brother” will be most familiar with Caitlyn Jenner, Omarosa and Thomas Markle, Jr, who are all part of this season’s cast. Former “Big Brother” Australia houseguest Danny Hayes, “Australian Survivor” alum Luke Toki and “Married at First Sight’s” Jessika Power are also part of the cast. Actor Bernard Curry and athletes Dayne Beams and Matt Cooper as well as models Ellie Gonsalves, Imogen Anthony and Josh Carroll round out the cast.

This is also “Big Brother VIP’s” first season on channel 7+ in Australia. “Big Brother” previously aired on Channel 10 and Nine Network in Australia, the “Big Brother” wiki reported. The cast was thrown for a loop when they checked into the “Big Brother” hotel, Metro revealed. They were given a ration of food meant to last for three days.