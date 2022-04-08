Brock Davies Dragged for Asking Followers for ‘Calculating ROI Help’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay has been engaged to Brock Davies since August 2021. The couple has a daughter named Summer Moon Honey Davies, who was born in April 2021.

Davies, a former professional rugby player, is the CEO of the app, Homebody Live Fitness. According to the platform’s website, the app allows users to “access your favorite trainers, influencers & celebrities on your own time” as a way to better their workouts. The official Homebody Instagram account states that the app will be “coming to the App Store soon.”

On April 4, Davies took to his Instagram Stories to get assistance in calculating his return on investment. In the brief video, he wanted to speak with someone in “accounting or finance” to discuss his ROI.

“Calculating ROI Help, big meeting coming up and I’ll love to understand it more,” wrote the former gym owner.

Shay shared the post on her Instagram Stories, along with the caption, “Head to @brock__davies page and help him out!”

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About Brock Davies’s Instagram Story

On April 5, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Shay’s Instagram Story on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“The grifter is getting finance advice from Instagram. What a circus!” read the caption of the post.

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

“There are literally business books and courses out there. Financial advisers! Tons of resources out there that can help in answering these questions. The desperation on IG is cringey,” wrote a commenter.

“This dude is sketchy AF,” added another.

“Does he not have friends that are honest with him? Someone needs to step up and tell him how he looks on social media. I am getting hives just from reading this post,” shared a Reddit user.

“This man owns his own business and didn’t hire a financial advisor or accountant to handle this? And instead he’s relying on random folks on instagram to teach him? I’m… confused,” commented a Bravo fan.

“This has to be a ploy to get more Instagram engagement right? No one would actually ask for business advice on insta instead of using like… various other readily available resources, right?” wrote another.

“Ugh he just comes across as SO dim I actually get secondhand embarrassment 🤦🏻‍♀️ Maybe hire professionals or even read a book instead of asking Instagram for financial advice? 😬,” wrote a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“If he doesn’t understand ROI, he should not sink a dime into any business until he does. These people have got the spending part down and have great ideas about how it’s going to look, and what the name will be. But they have no concept of how much their product will cost to make amongst a million other things and until you know all that you don’t have a business plan. I thought Randall [Emmett] was hoping to explain some of that stuff to [Ariana Madix and Kate Maloney], but the only thing he seemed to care about was a sandwich named after him. Absolutely zero numbers and he’s in. Not a good businessman. Edit: couple words,” chimed in a seventh Instagram user.

Brock Davies Spoke About His Fitness App in 2022

Davies spoke about Homebody Fitness during a February 2022 interview with The List. He shared that the pandemic inspired the app, as many people were not going to his gym due to the coronavirus.

“I wanted to have a way where we can still connect with people. We don’t have to be in each other’s faces but also have a premium experience where you were to watch a workout online where they have the timers and what exercise it is — just to make that live a bit more of an experience,” shared the father of three.

