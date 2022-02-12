Brock Davies on James Kennedy: ‘I Don’t Think Drinking’s His Problem’

During “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, Scheana Shay’s fiance Brock Davies was often at odds with his castmate James Kennedy. During a January 2022 appearance on “The Kyle & Jackie O” show, hosted by Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, Davies spoke about Kennedy’s decision to refrain from drinking alcohol.

While recording the episode, Jackie O stated that Kennedy “used to get so rotten drunk, aggro at everyone” when he was drinking. She then asked Davies if he believed his co-star’s recent breakup from his ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss will cause him to “spiral back to those days” of his addiction. The father-of-three replied that he believed alcohol is not what causes the professional DJ to behave aggressively.

“He’s already a wild nut as it is, so I don’t think drinking’s his problem. I think his problem is kind of like talking to people. He’ll figure that out,” stated Davies.

The Australian native then asserted that the “Vanderpump Rules” cast will continue to support Kennedy’s decision to not drink alcohol.

“I believe not one of us wants to see him going down that track. We want to push his buttons but we don’t want to see him with a drink in his hand and I don’t think we’ll encourage that at all,” said the Homebody Live Fitness CEO.

James Kennedy Spoke About His Decision To Stop Drinking

In October 2021, Kennedy and Leviss appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” before they ended their relationship. Kennedy explained why he has decided to continue smoking marijuana even though he no longer drinks alcohol.

“The weed has helped me quit the alcohol for good, you know what I mean, I will quit weed also when the time comes you know what I mean, but I just don’t feel like I should quit right now. You know, there’s no point, it doesn’t harm me, it doesn’t affect my life in a negative way so why quit,” stated the reality television personality.

Leviss chimed in that she did not “mind if he smokes weed.”

“His issue doesn’t lie with weed, it lies with alcohol,” said the 27-year-old.

During the “WWHL” interview, Kennedy asserted that “cutting out alcohol was the best decision [he has] made.” He also expressed gratitude toward Leviss for encouraging him to stop drinking.

“It’s just amazing, I wake up every morning, never hungover, just really ready for life. And I know this is cliche, it’s honestly so good. It’s so good,” stated the 30-year-old.

During a March 2020 “WWHL” interview, Kennedy attributed his relationship with Leviss as one of the reasons he decided to refrain from alcohol use.

“I’ve been really trying to take a hold of my life and change it for the better and change our relationship for the better. I know I should be doing this for me but I’m also doing it for my relationship with Raquel,” said Kennedy.

James Kennedy Shared That He Intends on ‘G etting Professional Help’ For His Anger

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 two-part reunion special, which premiered on January 25 and 26, Kennedy acknowledged that he still has difficulty managing his anger even when he is not under the influence of alcohol. He shared that he planned on “getting professional help with anger management.”

“I definitely don’t want to be living alone with these anger issues,” asserted the Bravo star.

